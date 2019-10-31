Gerald Walker has spent the past four years as a Somerset County commissioner, and prior to that served 15 years as a township supervisor.
Pamela Tokar-Ickes served four consecutive four-year terms as commissioner beginning in 2000. After choosing not to run in 2015, she was appointed in May to fill the last few months of late Commissioner John Vatavuk’s term.
Colleen Dawson, a paralegal, is president of Stoystown Borough Council, chairwoman of the Somerset County Republican Committee, chairwoman of the Somerset County Affordable Housing Board, treasurer of the Somerset Area Ambulance Association and vice president of Stoystown-Quemahoning Community Park.
We believe this wealth of experience makes these three candidates best suited to lead Somerset County for the next four years. They are running for three seats on the Somerset County Board of Commissioners, along with Daniel Hillegas, who also presents a strong case for his candidacy.
All four candidates sat down with The Tribune-Democrat in recent weeks. Tuesday is Election Day.
During his first term, Walker, a Stonycreek Township Republican, saw the completion of an 11-mile section of Route 219 between Somerset and Meyersdale and, if elected, plans to continue to push to complete the last five-mile section between Meyersdale and the Pennsylvania-Somerset border. He listed other highlights as Clarion University’s nursing program opening at the Somerset County Education Center, and the launch of the Law Enforcement Assisted Diversion (LEAD) program, which helps people seeking addiction treatment.
Issues he’d like to address in the future include the county’s recycling program, blight and funding for EMS services.
“I have put countless hours into making sure that I was as aware of what’s going on in all of our communities, from the northern part of Somerset County to the very southern part of Somerset County. … I think I’ve given being a county commissioner 110%,” Walker said.
“I love this job. I love being out talking to people, hearing their concerns, just to gauge what I should be looking at.”
Tokar-Ickes, a Lincoln Township Democrat, said she was happy to return to county government after almost four years away.
She said she has been working to acquire funding for the completion of Route 219, and wants to continue to put the county in position to provide social services to its residents, including a program to recruit and retain caseworkers.
“Experience matters,” she said. “As a tenured commissioner, I have experience for the position. I have a love for the position, and I have a true desire to be here. I work hard every day in the interests of all the residents of Somerset County.
“I am not afraid to make hard decisions – and those decisions are not always popular. I think if one looks at my record, one will see that I have made unpopular decisions. I have been able to justify them, and I’m willing to approach this job in the next four years as I have each and every day that I was fortunate to serve.”
Dawson, a Stoystown Borough Republican, describes herself as a hard worker who has a passion for community service.
She said the completion of Route 219 would be an economic asset for the county and, if elected, would want to hold town forums to meet with residents and hear their concerns.
“I know a lot about county government,” she said. “As much as I think I know, I know that there’s a lot out there that I don’t know. The only way to get certain things is to talk to the people who do know – whether that’s residents, whether that’s heads of other departments. That’s where you get your information.”
She also thinks the county should schedule judicial sales to address blight, and said her extensive contacts would be beneficial to accomplishing goals.
Hillegas, a Democrat from Hollsopple, is an operating engineer for Local 66 of the International Union of Operating Engineers, running heavy equipment. He is vice chairman of the Somerset County Democratic Committee.
As well as pushing for the completion of Route 219, he said taxes and transportation issues for seniors and those on assistance are issues he says need to be addressed.
“I’m just like most people in the county,” he said. “I get up every morning. I go to work. I put in 10-hour days. I just want to raise my family like everybody else, and I think I can be a voice for those people.
“I know what it’s like to be unemployed. I know what it’s like to look for a job. It’s the same story. People are just living paycheck to paycheck. They say the economy’s great, but I don’t see it, you know? Everybody’s still doing the same thing – living paycheck to paycheck, two people working.”
