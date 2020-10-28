U.S. Rep. Glenn “G.T.” Thompson has championed agriculture and education issues during his six terms in office.
As a member of the House Agriculture Committee, the Centre County Republican has introduced the Giving Retailers and Our Convenience Employees Relief (GROCER) Act and Assistance and Gratitude for Coronavirus Heroes in Agribusiness who are Invaluable to the Nation (AG CHAIN) Act.
Both measures would create federal tax holidays for workers in the nation’s food chain during the COVID-19 pandemic.
As a member of the House Education and Labor Committee, Thompson introduced the Strengthening Career and Technical Education for the 21st Century Act.
The legislation, signed into law by President Donald Trump in 2018, targets several education issues, such as giving states more flexibility in using federal resources, increasing educational opportunities for disadvantaged and vulnerable students, and streamlining performance measures.
If reelected, Thompson said he would like to chair the House Agriculture Committee.
“It really is about assuming a leadership role with the House Agriculture Committee,” he said. “Quite frankly, that’s good for every American – to make sure that we have affordable, accessible, high-quality and safe food. But it really is about the rural economy, too.”
We believe that Thompson’s experience in office, along with is opponent’s lack of it, makes him the best fit to represent the 15th Congressional District, which includes part of Cambria County, moving forward.
Robert Williams, the Democratic challenger from Clearfield County, is a political newcomer.
He said he was inspired to run because he thinks he can make a difference in Washington, and also because no one else stepped forward.
“I have a passion for getting involved,” he said. “Do something, stop sitting on the sidelines, get involved, stop complaining about things that are wrong when you can be part of the process to change what’s wrong.”
His background includes working as an emergency medical technician and pastor. Williams said the federal government is doing a poor job of meeting the needs of the district.
“If we ran a business like we’re running our country, we’d be out of business,” he said.
Williams called the handling of the COVID-19 pandemic “pathetic,” and said the United States needs to work with other countries to address the problem.
“This is not an American problem,” he said. “This is a humanity problem.”
Williams also supports community policing and using “common sense” approaches in addressing community issues.
Thompson is a proponent of recent trade deals, which he says have been good for agricultural and manufacturing industries.
He said improved broadband service is another important issue in the largely rural 14-county district.
“That’s about maximizing education, health care, commerce,” he said.
While we like some of Williams’ ideas and applaud him for seeking office, we think Thompson’s experience sets him apart in this race.
