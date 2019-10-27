While the political buzz seems to be focusing on the national races of 2020, we urge our readers to spend the next 10 days studying the contests on the ballot for the Nov. 5 election, and getting to know the candidates who want to represent you in local offices.
This election will decide your future leaders at the county level, in your municipality, on your local school board.
Each of these offices will have a greater impact on your life than whatever happens next year nationally.
That’s why our reporters have been talking with the candidates and writing stories about what those individuals plan to do if elected.
And that’s why we’ll be offering our endorsements in five central races – commissioner and district attorney in both Somerset and Cambria counties, and Johnstown City Council – beginning Monday.
If our latest informal poll is an indication, many of you haven’t been paying attention to the local races in 2019.
We asked: “How closely are you following the candidates for this November’s county and local elections?”
Nearly half answered “Not at all.” Almost 30% said they were following the races “Very closely,” while 24% answered “Not very closely.”
In 2015, the latest comparable election year, Somerset County saw a November turnout of 37.5%, while Cambria saw 36%.
It would be great to get both counties into the 40s this time, at least.
Both Cambria and Somerset surpassed 70% in 2016 – when the office of president was on the ballot. That’s a number our local elections should match.
Our endorsements are never meant to tell you what to do in the voting booth. Making that decision is your right and responsibility.
Our endorsements will be written to expressed our views on which candidates we believe would best represent you at the county and local levels – handling budget challenges effectively, making strong policy and program decisions, fulfilling the duties of the office while serving as the faces and voices of our region.
Our editorial board members have met with candidates in those five crucial offices, asking them important questions.
Most candidates were responsible enough to come in and sit down with us, and for that we thank them.
We attended community forums, and read our reporters’ coverage of those races.
And we tracked the movements and statements of the candidates beyond our content.
Our mission is to endorse those individuals whom we believe would take our region in a positive direction.
You might not agree with our endorsements, and that’s OK.
Hopefully they at least give you something to think about.
We implore our readers to explore other sources of information, to learn at least a little about the offices being sought, and to choose wisely.
We hope readers will put aside thoughts of voting straight party, and instead look closely at the character, ideas and track record of each candidate.
And then – most important of all – vote on Nov. 5.
The candidates took the courageous step of running for local office. Now, it’s your turn to act – to make your decisions at the polls.
Your county agencies, your local schools, your towns and townships all need your participation in this important election.
