Johnstown, PA (15901)

Today

Cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. High around 30F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph..

Tonight

Flurries and a few snow showers throughout the night. Low 13F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 30%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.