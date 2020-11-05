Regardless of the outcome of the local, state and national elections this week, we marveled at the efforts of staff at local elections offices and the army of volunteers who kept polling places moving despite a huge turnout and those who tabulated both live and mail-in votes quickly for the benefit of voters and candidates.
Cambria County elections workers counted Tuesday’s in-person ballots quickly, and then added 92% of the mail-in ballots by midnight, allowing candidates and election followers to head off to bed with a good idea who had won the local contests.
“Cambria County is blessed to have a tremendous election office and dedicated election workers,” Tom Chernisky, Cambria’s president commissioner, said Wednesday.
“Their commitment and professionalism brought a safe, thorough and accurate election. The staff and election workers overcame many challenges to get the job done.”
Consider these numbers:
In Cambria County, nearly 10,000 more people voted for presidential candidates in 2020 than in 2016. With 8% of the mail-ins tabulated, Cambria had posted 68,536 votes for president as of early Wednesday, compared 58,951 total presidential votes four years ago.
Somerset County reported that 40,235 total votes were cast in the 2020 general election – 4,205 more votes than four years ago.
And in Bedford County, the increase was from 23,637 ballots for president in 2016 to 27,018 this year.
The Pennsylvania Department of State said: “Poll workers generally work for the entire day on election day, from before the time the polls open at 7:00 a.m., until after the polls close at 8:00 p.m.”
On Tuesday, that 13-hour shift meant very cool temperatures early in the day and long lines of voters at many precincts.
Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar said late Tuesday night that Pennsylvania had 9,152 polling places staffed by about 45,000 poll workers.
Turnout at the polls was high, she said, and the state was processing nearly 3 million ballots cast by mail – including military ballots and others filed remotely for reasons including concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic.
“This election elicited an apparent record in voter registration in Pennsylvania and impressively high turnout (Tuesday) at the polls as well as in mail ballot voting,” Gov. Tom Wolf said.
Boockvar said the Department of State responded to issues such as lines at the polls and confusion over the use of provisional ballots by those who applied for mail ballots and then chose to go to the polls in person.
This was the first general election during which Pennsylvania voters could use mail-in ballots without providing an excuse for not voting in person, thanks to a law changed last year by the legislature.
“County election officials, poll workers and voters efficiently and peacefully carried out Tuesday’s election amid
the biggest reforms to voting in the commonwealth in 80 years,” Boockvar said.
“They embraced the new mail-in ballot option and safely voted at the polls.”
She said: “This election’s true heroes are the poll workers who kept the polling places open and safe for the millions of Pennsylvanians who voted (Tuesday) and the county election officials who have been working incredibly hard all year to implement the voting reforms.”
We agree, and applaud elections staff and volunteers who performed these duties in local counties for their incredible efforts to keep this critical democratic process moving.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.