Many new faces will take office following Tuesday’s elections, which brought a solid voter turnout that generated a few surprising outcomes.
Turnout was 43% in Somerset County and 41% in Cambria County – both above the May primary and higher than what we typically see for municipal elections.
That was good news for challengers for the office of district attorney in both counties, and produced good results in both races for county commissioner while resulting in an unlikely tie for the second of two seats on Johnstown City Council.
Here are our reactions to the major races in our region:
• We were surprised at Republican Jeffrey L. Thomas Jr.’s lopsided victory over incumbent Lisa Lazzari-Strasiser, a Democrat, in the Somerset district attorney election – even in a GOP stronghold.
Thomas took 60.29% of the votes, and said afterward: “I think it’s pretty clear, based on the numbers, that Somerset County was looking for something different, and that’s what I want to give them.”
We can’t argue with that, and urge Thomas to fulfill his pledge to be tough on drug dealers. He said the region needs to “choke off the supply” of drugs coming here from Pittsburgh, Philadelphia and elsewhere.
Thomas, a National Guard veteran, also campaigned on the establishment of a veterans court in Somerset County.
He has big shoes to fill, but we believe Thomas is up to the task.
• We were less surprised at the result in Cambria County, where Republican Greg Neugebauer rode backing from various police groups to a victory over incumbent Democrat Kelly Callihan.
Neugebauer took nearly 54% of the votes after painting Callihan as a district attorney who spent too little time in her office and in the courtroom.
“I believe the police support made a tremendous impact in this race,” Neugebauer said. “They wanted change and we’re going to give them that change.”
Callihan also was hurt by publicity from lawsuits involving the county’s handling of drug forfeiture money.
We look forward to many criminal convictions from the next district attorney, and we urge Neugebauer to be just as committed as Callihan to issues such as child sexual abuse, sexual assault, human trafficking and community education on dangerous drugs.
• Our endorsed candidates for Somerset County commissioner all prevailed: Republicans Gerald Walker and Colleen Dawson and Democrat Pamela Tokar-Ickes.
Walker was first elected in 2015, while Tokar-Ickes served from 2000 to 2015 and returned to politics this year. She was an incumbent, having been named to the board when longtime commissioner John Vatavuk passed away.
Dawson is a newcomer to the courthouse but not Somerset politics. She is president of Stoystown Borough Council and chairwoman of the Somerset County Republican Committee.
She brings important experience in two key areas: municipal government and fire/ambulance services. Dawson also brings enthusiasm to the office.
We think this will be a great group of commissioners.
• We are pleased with the outcome in Cambria County as well.
Democrats Tom Chernisky and B.J. Smith were reelected and joined by new board member Scott Hunt, a Republican and Upper Yoder Township supervisor.
We had endorsed all three, and feared the fourth candidate – Republican Jerry Carnicella – would be a divisive force in a stabilized Cambria courthouse.
Voters saw through his negative campaigning and questionable decisions and decided the risk was too great to put him in office.
We agree, and look forward to seeing the Hunt, Smith and Chernisky board continue Cambria County’s movement in a positive direction.
• As we write this, the race for two seats on Johnstown City Council remains unsettled.
Republican Charles “Chuck” Arnone, a city businessman, was the top vote-getter. He’s in.
Independent candidate Jack Williams, a council incumbent, was fourth in votes. He’s out.
But two Democrats – Michael Capriotti and Don Buday – were deadlocked with 1,474 unofficial votes each. A recount and review of all city ballots was in process as we awaited a winner.
Both are quality people, either of whom we believe will serve city residents well – joining Arnone and five others already on council at a crucial time for Johnstown, which must exit the Act 47 “distressed cities” program in two years.
“Regardless as to the outcome at this point,” Capriotti said, “the three people that really probably stand the best chance of bringing some civility and some intelligence back to trying to work on a common solution, two of the three of them are going to be there for sure.”
The county, municipal and school district offices will greatly impact the future of our region.
Congratulations to the election winners.
Now the real work begins.
