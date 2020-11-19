While we’re all consumed with the deadly impact of the novel coronavirus, we can’t forget about another killer that has not gone away – addiction.
During the summer, Cambria County 911 Director Robbin Melnyk said that there were signs that a hidden surge was happening in 2020 – after several years of overdose declines – with people quarantined at home to avoid catching and spreading COVID-19.
“It’s alarming,” Melnyk said in July. “We’re seeing that rise again.”
In its annual report last week, the Cambria County Drug Coalition said progress is being seen across many addiction areas, but now is not the time to become complacent.
Through a community assessment, the coalition said alcohol consumption – by adults and teenagers – remains a serious problem, both as a standalone issue and in terms of how it impacts other addiction concerns as a gateway.
Coalition Executive Director Ronna Yablonski said a focus now is on raising awareness of the dangers of alcohol abuse – which begins with getting the community to acknowledge that we have an issue.
From there we can do a better job of getting people with alcohol addiction into treatment, she said.
“We’ve had a lot of people say to us, ‘If I would’ve recognized this was really a problem years ago ...,’ ” Yablonski said. “We’re working with schools and businesses to get policies in place so that there’s a red flag now and the right connections ... so that person can be evaluated to determine what level of care might be needed for them.”
The coalition’s community assessment showed a general attitude that heavy drinking by teens is a “rite of passage,” and that many parents mistakenly believe they can control the situation by hosting parties – or, worse yet, join in the festivities themselves.
Local addiction experts point to the national awareness campaign, “Parents Who Host Lose the Most,” led by the Prevention Action Alliance, which aims to inform parents of the risks of trying to manage teen drinking in the home.
The Cambria coalition will be working with companies to help them better understand what managers can and should do for employees who are under the influence of alcohol while on the job. Similar work is being done with schools.
Ultimately, coalition members said by addressing alcohol, they hope to see an impact on other drug use as a result.
“There are still a lot of misnomers out there about alcohol,” Yablonski said. “It’s the No. 1 drug in Cambria County. And the perception that it isn’t harmful ... is wrong.”
We applaud the work of Yablonski and her team in addressing addiction head on, and working to find answers to save lives and ease the burden on area families and service agencies.
“We know these problems exist,” Yablonski said.
“It’s important to figure out why they exist in order to create community-level change.”
