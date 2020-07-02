Speeding was a primary factor in several recent vehicle crashes, including a mid-June accident that claimed the life of an area high school student.
We urge our readers to slow down, even as more people venture out with the easing of coronavirus restrictions.
A new study found that 41.9% of all traffic fatalities involve speeding – driving faster than posted legal limits.
Pennsylvania ranks fifth nationally in speeding-related traffic deaths, and Cambria is among 15 counties in the United States where speeding caused more highway fatalities than any other factor.
In Pennsylvania, the list also includes Blair, Fayette, Westmoreland, Washington and Monroe counties.
As our John Finnerty reported, researchers with CoPilot, a car-shopping app, found that the District of Columbia and three states – Rhode Island, Hawaii and New Hampshire – had the largest portions of their highway death tolls blamed on speeding from 2014-2018.
On most highways, we’ve seen a gradual raising of speed limits to as high as 65 or 70 mph.
And data from the state Department of Transportation show that speeding deaths in Pennsylvania have been declining overall for more than a decade.
Jennifer Kuntch, a PennDOT spokeswoman, said speeding was the cause of 162 traffic deaths in Pennsylvania last year, the fewest since 2000 and down from 187 deaths in 2018.
“Fatalities in speeding crashes have been on a continued downward trend, we think we have the right mix of strategies to work on improving this aspect of safety,” Kuntch said.
That’s the good news.
But as our Mark Pesto reported in May, state officials said the coronavirus brought a surprising spike in speeding and distracted-driving incidents.
“While the pandemic has kept many customers off our roadway, there is no safety in lower traffic numbers because many who are driving now are forgetting their safe-driving behaviors,” Mark Compton, CEO of the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission, said just before Memorial Day.
“In fact, because there are no traffic queues, motorists are driving at excessive speeds, as well as using their cellphones more frequently and for greater periods of time.”
With the July Fourth holiday weekend approaching, PennDOT the state police are urging safety on the roads.
That includes being sober when behind the wheel.
PennDOT reported 241 alcohol-related crashes, resulting in seven fatalities, around the Independence Day holiday in 2019.
State and local police will be out this weekend watching for speeding or impaired drivers.
“As more Pennsylvanians begin to travel again, it is imperative to remember that the most important steps we can take to keep ourselves and our passengers safe on the road are to buckle up, slow down, and never drive while impaired or distracted,” State Police Commissioner Robert Evanchick said in a press release.
Cameras in work zones will be “watching” for folks exceeding posted safety speed limits.
Officials in the Windber area are asking the state to reduce posted speeds or add signage or lights to make four-lane Route 56 safer for drivers entering or leaving the borough.
Pam Shadel Fischer, senior director at the Governors Highway Safety Association, based in Washington, D.C., described a national push that mirrors the Windber concerns: reduce speeds in spots where there are more turning vehicles or pedestrians to reduce the risks.
“Our challenge is to change the culture of speeding,” she said. “There is a trade-off.
“Bad things do happen.”
We urge area drivers to refrain from speeding this holiday weekend – and always.
Let’s do our part to move Cambria County and Pennsylvania downward on that speeding fatalities list.
