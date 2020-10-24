A recent fire that claimed a home in Johnstown’s West Hills illuminated a serious community issue.
Water pressure in certain neighborhoods is not strong enough to support firefighting efforts when tragedy strikes.
After a late-night blaze destroyed a family’s home on St. Clair Road in Upper Yoder Township, West Hills Regional Fire Chief Rob Tauber said two nearby hydrants failed when his volunteer firefighters needed them most.
“Both hydrants were useless,” he said.
Fortunately, the family escaped the burning home safely.
And investigators later said the flames were so intense and built up so quickly that if they hadn’t destroyed the house the water volume needed to extinguish the fire would have.
That doesn’t mean we can’t treat this moment as a warning and try to find answers before the next time.
This problem is not new.
Bill Trevorrow a Southmont Borough Council member, said that when he served on the Westmont Hilltop school board, officials feared the water pressure was not strong enough on Luzerne Street to support the sprinkler system at the former middle school, now the site of Westmont Elementary.
Improving water pressure will involve commitment from elected and appointed officials – and will also require the backing of people living in and near the low-pressure areas.
Greater Johnstown Water Authority resident manager Michael Kerr told reporter Russell O’Reilly that a major factor is the height of the water tank that supplies homes and hydrants in this gravity system.
Kerr said a tank along St. Clair Road was installed underground “decades ago” because of objections to an above-ground tank by Westmont Borough.
He said an elevated tank would provide stronger pressure, even as he confirmed that the water authority knows pressure in Westmont is lower than elsewhere in the system’s footprint.
A motor was installed with the St. Clair Road tank to help push water into some neighborhoods, but with the current setup, “there are no operational changes that can be made to adjust the pressure.”
Tauber described a frantic scene early Monday morning, with firefighters trying one hydrant, getting little water pressure, then trying another with similar results.
His department then called in tanker trucks from other municipalities.
“We knew we had water issues, but we didn’t know it could be that bad,” Tauber said.
“Now we are going to have to change our alarms or increase the water tankers that arrive on the first alarm.”
Three firefighters suffered burn injuries battling the blaze.
Southmont’s Trevorrow – whose borough assists with calls across the area – wondered: “Are we putting our firefighters at risk?”
A special meeting is needed between West Hills fire and municipal officials and the water authority to determine what can be done – including the possible installation of a standing water tower above these residential areas.
We can’t keep playing with fire and hoping lives aren’t lost because of weak water pressure to a residence.
Or a school.
