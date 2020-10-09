What will happen when flu season hits, even as the COVID-19 pandemic is raging?
Doctors aren’t sure, which is why they’re doubling down on the importance of getting vaccinated for the flu.
Although the coronavirus is much more dangerous than the flu – with more than 200,000 Americans dead since spring – the illnesses begin with similar symptoms, including fever and cough, as our Randy Griffith reported in the latest installment of the monthly Health Matters series.
Since “no one knows what happens if you get COVID-19 and influenza at the same time,” state Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said, make sure you get that flu shot
Levine said 130,000 Pennsylvanians sought treatment and were officially diagnosed with influenza last year.
Jelden Arcilla, chief nursing officer at Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center, said getting a flu shot during a health crisis can help “give you valuable peace of mind that you’re doing everything you can.”
Arcilla said: “There has never been a more important time to be proactive about protecting your health and the health of your family and loved ones.”
Some doctors said steps taken to mitigate the impact of COVID-19 – frequent hand washing, social distancing, wearing of masks – could also help slow the spread of the flu virus.
“If our communities stay strong and continue to do what we need to do to prevent COVID-19, this may help reduce the impact of influenza and other viruses,” said Dr. Graham Snyder, UPMC’s medical director of infection prevention and hospital epidemiology.
But, he said, get that flu shot regardless.
And wear those masks to protect yourself and others.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.