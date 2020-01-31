The number of passengers flying out of the John Murtha Johnstown-Cambria County Airport declined in December for the second consecutive month – a cause for concern for both the airport’s board and travelers.
Sharon Richardson, Boutique Air’s local station manager, told the Johnstown-Cambria County Airport Authority that 91 of 303 scheduled flights were canceled in December – 56 due to weather and 35 due to maintenance issues or crew shortages – as our Randy Griffith reported.
Airline committee chairman Mike Parrish reported that eight Boutique planes were out of service for repairs during December, and should be back on line for February.
“That was one of the worst months of the year,” authority Chairman James Loncella said, adding: “That is obviously not what we are looking for.”
The availability of pilots continues to plague local air service.
Parrish said the airline is set to add its largest group of new pilots ever, and has agreed to assign two aircraft to each of its Johnstown outbound routes, to Pittsburgh and to Baltimore/D.C.
“Having two planes here is what we’ve been asking for – for a long, long time,” Parrish said.
As for weather, well, this is Johnstown and we’re in winter. We will always applaud the airline for striving to assure the safety of its passengers and crew.
The tragic helicopter crash in California last weekend that claimed the lives of NBA legend Kobe Bryant and eight others should remind us that sometimes it’s better to stay on the ground and try to fly another time. In that helicopter crash, weather – namely fog – reportedly played a role. The L.A. police had grounded their helicopter fleet that day due to the risk.
Despite the passenger declines in November and December, the Johnstown airport did see its busiest December since 2012. That’s good news.
And while we support the push for more dependable service for travelers coming in and out of the local airport, we would not want planes taking off in dangerous weather, without full maintenance and safety checks, and without superior pilots in those cockpits.
