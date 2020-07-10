School districts across the region are busy developing health and safety plans for the return of classes this fall amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Strategies to prevent the spread of the virus almost certainly will include efforts such as social distancing, frequent hand-washing and monitoring students and staff for symptoms.
And while scientists across the globe are working to develop a vaccine for COVID-19, health experts are urging parents not to ignore other diseases.
“We all know how dangerous infectious diseases can be right now,” said Dr. Jeanne Spencer, from Family Medical Center at Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center in Johnstown. “Certain people die from chickenpox. I wouldn’t want to have it in my head that my child got seriously ill from something that could have been prevented with a vaccine.”
As our Randy Griffith reported, immunizations and boosters required for all students include diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis, measles, mumps, rubella, hepatitis B and varicella, also known as chickenpox. Those entering seventh grade are required to get boosters for diphtheria, tetanus and pertussis – and a meningococcal conjugate vaccine, which also requires a booster before 12th grade.
A report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found a drop in routine childhood vaccinations as families followed stay-at-home orders put in place in mitigate the spread of COVID-19.
The CDC and the American Academy of Pediatrics recommend every child continues to receive routine vaccinations during the outbreak.
“Children need to be protected against vaccine-preventable diseases,” the CDC says on its website. “Well-child visits and vaccinations are essential services and help make sure children are protected. Children who are not protected by vaccines may be more likely to get diseases like measles and whooping cough.
“As communities are opening up, it’s important for parents to work with their children’s doctor or nurse to make sure their children stay up to date on routine vaccines.”
Locally, doctors say they have been working hard to keep the kids current on their shots.
“Our schedules are definitely filled back up,” said Dr. Jeff Cook, of Pediatric Care Specialists. He said parents of all children coming into locations in Richland, Johnstown, Ebensburg, Somerset and Alum Bank are asked screening questions about travel and COVID-19 symptoms.
“People are cautious in terms of coming to the office, but it’s as safe as most activities are,” Spencer added.
When visiting the doctor’s office for routine vaccinations during the COVID-19 outbreak, the CDC suggests calling ahead and asking how well-child visits are offered. The CDC says many offices are taking extra steps to make sure well visits can happen safely during the pandemic including:
• Scheduling sick visits and well-child visits during different times of the day.
• Asking patients to remain outside until it’s time for their appointment to reduce the number of people in waiting rooms.
• Offering sick visits and well-child visits in different locations.
We are confident that schools will have the health and safety of students and staff in mind as they plan to reopen while the race for a COVID-19 immunization continues.
But we urge parents to make sure their children are caught up on their vaccines for preventable diseases.
