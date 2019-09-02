Mark “Markie” Edward Mason Jr., a Lawrence County 8-year-old, suffered more than 140 stab wounds to his neck when he was murdered on July 8.
Keith L. Burley, a recent parolee, faces 15 charges – including criminal homicide, aggravated assault and kidnapping – in the boy’s death.
Burley pleaded not guilty Thursday, as reported by the New Castle News, a CNHI newspaper.
But this incident and other recent murders linked to parolees forced the state Department of Corrections to evaluate its processes for releasing inmates back into the pubic, and sparked a call from a local lawmaker for a moratorium on releasing inmates until an external review is completed.
“Five recent Pennsylvania prison parolees have been charged with killing six people in just two months,” state Rep. Frank Burns, a Jackson Township Democrat, said on Aug. 22 when announcing his demands to DOC Secretary John Wetzel and Theodore W. Johnson, chairman of the Pennsylvania Board of Probation and Parole.
“Our process of determining who to release on parole is critically flawed and must immediately change,” Burns said.
On Wednesday, whether responding to Burns or public pressure, Wetzel announced that the DOC was already reviewing 34,000 parole cases to determine whether there were any shortcomings in policies or practices that should lead to tighter restrictions.
As our John Finnerty reported, the review “identified no evidence of misconduct or policy or rule violations that would have reasonably affected the outcomes in these cases,” Wetzel said. “It also found that, within the last 10 years, the parole grant rate for violent crimes has decreased and rearrest rates of parolees are relatively stable. There is no indication of any alarming trends with regard to parole releases or arrests.”
Nevertheless, two children, three women and an off-duty police officer were killed between May 23 and July 19. The suspects, who were apprehended, all are recent parolees.
Speaking with reporters in Harrisburg, Wetzel said that “any time you have something that shocks the conscience like this, the system needs to respond.”
Burley was released in March after 20 years behind bars on a third-degree murder conviction. While in prison, he had documented misconduct incidents, including stabbing a fellow inmate with a pencil early in his prison time.
In the recent murders, two of the suspects were paroled after serving time for nonviolent offenses – drug possession for one and DUIs for the other.
Pennsylvania is on pace to release 102 individuals in 2019 who were imprisoned for either murder or attempted murder – up from 2018 but on par with 2017.
Wetzel said the state has increased supervision of 800 individuals out on parole, and took these additional steps during its review:
• Adding a parolees link to the “Inmate Locator” on the DOC website;
• Increasing GPS monitoring for parolees connected with domestic violence incidents;
• Instituting a “violence-forecasting model” to help determine how much supervision a parolee requires.
Rep. Aaron Bernstine, a Republican who had the Markie Mason killing in his district, called for even tougher standards – including denying parole for inmates who had recorded misconduct incidents behind bars.
The parole system is an important part of the process of rehabilitating those who have made mistakes and getting them back into society, where they can fill employment needs of companies that are struggling to meet demands.
But a system that works with those who have shown a willingness to commit crimes will always involve risk and uncertainty.
As we’ve seen in tragic clarity, not all who check the required boxes of the parole board go on to productive and untroubled lives.
We see good news in the DOC’s review, which did not reveal widespread problems, and in the department’s additional steps to help make sure the parole system is not putting the general public a risk.
But we support the contention of both Burns and Bernstine that the first priority must always be the risk for the public – even as we consider the rights of those who have done their time – and that the DOC must continue to take steps to evaluate the effectiveness of its safety measures and make necessary improvements to both its evaluation of parole candidates and its tracking of their activities once they’re on the outside.
An external review, as Burns demanded, would be an appropriate next step in the spirit of transparency.
