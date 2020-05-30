Minneapolis is in chaos.

Sparked by the death of George Floyd, a handcuffed black man who pleaded for his life, while a white officer, Derek Chauvin, pressed his knee into the victim’s neck for several minutes, protests about police brutality turned into nights of rioting with violence, fires and looting.

And, although the events are happening far away, Johnstown area residents have watched them unfold live on television and online all week.