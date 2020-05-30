The death of a black man in police custody in Minneapolis, and the ensuing protests and riots there and in other cities, should prompt all of our communities to analyze and enhance the relationships between residents and those called to protect and serve – and to stamp out division and hate across our region.
Jeffrey Wilson, a leader in the local black community, said the death of George Floyd – with a police officer caught on video kneeling on Floyd’s neck – has elevated concern and dialogue in the Johnstown area.
That officer, Derek Chauvin, was arrested Friday and charged with murder.
But our primary concern is what happens next in Johnstown and in communities across our region.
We need to respond and take steps to improve conditions and relationships here so that we aren’t reporting on a similar tragic incident locally.
Wilson is a Prospect resident, a deacon at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church and a member of The Tribune-Democrat’s Reader Advisory Committee.
He said the relationship between the Johnstown Police Department and the local black community has improved, but he still points to a lack of black officers as a concern.
“I’m not going to say the process has always been easy,” Wilson said.
“But we have definitely seen positive changes that started coming at about the year 2000.”
Wilson said while about 20% of the city’s population of about 19,000 is African American, the department currently has one black police officer.
He said there have been 10 black officers in the history of the Johnstown police force.
“Demographically speaking, you have a force that does not represent the population of Johnstown,” Wilson said.
“People respond better when they see people who look like them on the police force,” he added.
Wilson serves on the city’s Police Advisory Board, and was scheduled to conduct diversity training this spring – before the coronavirus hit. He hopes to get that training rescheduled once COVID-19 restrictions are lifted.
Bob Johnson, Johnstown’s chief of police, told The Tribune-Democrat that his department conducted diversity training over the winter featuring Greater Johnstown football coach Bruce Jordan, and has had other relationship training for officers – along with taking steps to make officers visible in city neighborhoods.
“We have engaged in diversity training both locally and through internet-based systems,” Johnson said. “And we are out there, connecting with the community the best we can and getting to know the community that we serve.”
Although the Floyd incident was a tragedy, it is not uncommon.
While protesters were setting a police station on fire in Minneapolis on Thursday night, unrest bubbled over in Louisville – tied to the fatal shooting of a black woman, Breanna Taylor, in March – and in other cities.
A week ago, a young black man with Johnstown ties was the focus of threats and racial slurs while stopped for gas in Cambridge, Ohio.
That young man was Aeneas Hawkins – a member of the Penn State football team – who grew up in Cincinnati. His father, Artrell Hawkins Jr., is a Johnstown native as are his grandparents and many other family members.
Aeneas Hawkins, 20, was lauded by Nittany Lions teammates and people across social media for maintaining his composure and not allowing the confrontation to escalate.
Artrell Hawkins Jr. told The Tribune-Democrat that he and his son were part of a recent church discussion group that addressed the death of Aumaud Arbrey, a 25-year-old black man who was shot and killed in Georgia. Two white men are charged with murder, while a man who recorded the incident on video has been charged as an accomplice.
“We talked through the Arbrey case, the society we live in and the risks for young, black men,” Hawkins Jr. said. “These are sensitive subjects. And with social media, there’s more exposure. But it’s nothing new.”
No, sadly it’s not.
But we can tackle racism, sexism, anti-Semitism and other social ills with renewed energy here in our region.
Diversity training and improved community relationships involving police officers is important. Efforts to balance the ratio of minority officers should follow.
But diversity training must be common practice in all businesses and organizations.
We all play a role in improving relationships and building trust to bridge our social, ethnic and geographic differences.
The relationship between Johnstown’s police department and the city’s black community will ultimately reflect the culture that we foster in all areas of life in our region – and the examples we set for future generations.
