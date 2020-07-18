Johnstown’s interim manager said the city will not rush to find a replacement for Police Chief Robert Johnson, who will step down Aug. 7.
“We’re going to begin an aggressive search to find a great candidate who will integrate and work well with the Johnstown community,” John Trant Jr. said.
Capt. Chad Miller will serve as interim chief during the search to replace Johnson, a longtime state police officer who had headed up a 38-person force in the city since 2017.
“I’m not going to make that decision in a vacuum,” Trant said. “I think it’s critically important for a position like this within the city that City Council be involved, be aware, provide input and feedback because this has a huge implication for the city moving forward.”
We suggest Trant and the city include diversity among the top priorities for this crucial hire.
The Johnstown department has been criticized for a lack of African American officers both currently and historically.
Johnstown has struggled to attract any officers of color to police a city where 23% of the population is Black or bi-racial, according to U.S. Census data.
That is a concern raised by Jeffrey Wilson, who heads up the city’s police advisory committee. Wilson has noted that there have been 10 black officers in the history of the Johnstown police force.
“Demographically speaking, you have a force that does not represent the population of Johnstown,” Wilson said.
Johnstown and the nation are moving forward in a new culture of police reform and diversity awareness in the wake of the Memorial Day death of George Floyd in Minneapolis and Black Lives Matters protests across the country and in local communities.
City Councilman Ricky Britt said diversity should be front and center in the process, regardless of who emerges as the top candidate for the post.
“I would like to see them do a search for a chief and get someone that knows about the diversity, and what the community is going through,” Britt said, “and has that kind of experience wherever it might come from.”
Wilson and Britt have been leaders in the movement for social change locally, guiding the effort to paint “End Racism Now” on Main Street downtown – with the backing of council and city government.
Wilson said the advisory committee and the local Black community have seen positive developments with the police force – diversity training for officers, for example – and had a positive relationship with the department during Johnson’s tenure.
Recruiting more Black officers would be a logical step, Wilson said.
We agree.
“People respond better when they see people who look like them on the police force,” Wilson said.
Councilman Charles Arnone acknowledged in an interview with our Dave Sutor that the hiring of Johnstown’s next police chief will have implications beyond the administration of laws.
“Based on all of those things that have happened in recent months, it has to be a well-educated, interested person that understands all the situations that are pertinent to the job right now,” Arnone said. “It’s a lot more detailed than just law enforcement.”
We support the appointment of Miller to the interim role. Miller is white, but may be a good candidate for the job. He has a good relationship with the community thanks in part to his time as an officer in the Greater Johnstown School District – where he interacted with young people of varying ethnic and socio-economic backgrounds.
“The different roles I’ve had have definitely helped me get to where we’re at today,” Miller said. “Being at the school has definitely helped me with the community side, and understanding what the community is looking for in policing, and trying to implement that in the police department and trying to get more community outreach.”
With Johnson, Miller, Capt. Jeff Janciga and other officers present, a peaceful Black Lives Matter rally was held in Johnstown last month – illustrating that this city can become a model for improved relationships and a stronger environment where people of all backgrounds are safe, respected – and represented.
The hiring of Johnstown’s next police chief is an important part of that process.
