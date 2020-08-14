We share the view of state lawmakers who say the Department of Labor and Industry’s handling of unemployment claims during the coronavirus pandemic has been unacceptable.
The labor department has struggled under the crush of unemployment benefits applications since COVID-19 forced many businesses to cut staff, Secretary of Labor and Industry Gerard Oleksiak said during a state House Labor and Industry committee hearing Wednesday.
Oleksiak said 2 million people have applied for unemployment support since March, and 98% have received payment or have been deemed ineligible.
That still leaves 30,000 without that important financial benefit – for months – or even a decision about their eligibility, including many here in our region.
State Rep. Jim Gregory, a Blair County Republican, said a constituent described dialing the unemployment office 300 times before anyone answered the phone.
“Is 300 redials an acceptable number?” Gregory asked Oleksiak, who responded:
“Of course 300 is not acceptable. We’re proud of the work we’ve done but we’re not satisfied. We’re not happy that people don’t have the benefits they’re entitled to.”
Many are suffering under the lingering impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic – including business owners and managers, who have seen revenue slide and work affected, and their workers.
The state’s response to the virus has been a mixed bag – showing solid leadership on guidelines for reducing the spread of COVID-19 but offering mixed signals on how schools might reopen safely and whether scholastic sports will be viable this fall.
But the response to unemployment claims has been a clear trouble area for Harrisburg – even though Oleksiak described his department’s response as “an all hands on deck situation.”
The 98% who have been processed includes some residents who have received partial payment as the department continues to review their claims, as reported by our John Finnerty.
The 30,000? They’ve received nothing – some out of work since March.
“That is simply unacceptable,” said state Rep. Ryan Mackenzie, R-Lehigh.
State Rep. Dan Miller, D-Allegheny, said lawmakers are especially frustrated at being unable to give constituents answers about when benefits might be available or why they’ve been delayed.
“Our hands have been tied,” Miller said.
The frustration is evident in a bill from Republicans Doyle Heffley of Carbon County and Jerry Knowles of Schuylkill County that would provide legislative staff with more access to information in the unemployment compensation system so they can answer those constituents’ questions accurately and more quickly.
Oleksiak believes the bill would violate federal privacy guidelines concerning personal information, and he might be right. But his department must then provide the answers those residents deserve.
For Oleksiak’s agency and Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration to keep people waiting five months for unemployment benefits – a means of survival during the pandemic – is heartless and blatantly irresponsible.
