Ellen Stewart says there is a science behind helping individuals suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder.
Joel Mutschler believes helping an individual navigate PTSD takes a “holistic” approach – looking at surrounding factors in the person’s life that may be affecting his or her emotional reactions.
Tom Caulfield sees value in PTSD sufferers getting together to “rap” about their experiences to break through feelings of isolation and pain.
Combined, their efforts are supporting key members of our community – military veterans – some of whom wrestle with returning to normal life situations after the horrors of combat.
“The more and more we get these programs out there and get the thoughts and the ideas out there, the better off we are,” said Caulfield, director of Veteran Community Initiatives.
“They don’t have to be 100% successful programs. They just have to be available to have these people start to utilize it.”
In a series of stories Sunday and Monday, reporter Dave Sutor explored the various ways area organizations are helping PTSD sufferers cope and thrive as members of families and communities.
Two veterans who have endured PTSD had the courage to talk about their experiences – offering very real examples of why research, treatment and programming are so important.
Matthew Paterson of Conemaugh Township, Somerset County, said he experienced a firefight on his first patrol while serving in Iraq. He faced terrifying and unspeakable moments during his 15-month deployment.
“You turn into an animal,” he said. “That’s the best way to describe it. After taking contact and you start fighting, you turn into an animal – to where you do what you have to do to survive. After a while, that animal even breaks down. You’ve gone through so much.”
Elmer “Snubby” Burket of Windber said his Vietnam war experience still haunts him decades later. He describes feeling “survivor guilt” that he made it home when many others did not.
Burket told Sutor he considered suicide, but instead called a friend for help and was directed to a veterans support group where he “unloaded 18 years of anger, frustration, disgrace, shame, fear.”
That “rap” group meets at the James E. Van Zandt VA Medical Center’s Johnstown VA Clinic, and Burket said the gatherings involve troubled ex-soldiers helping each other. “It’s just something plain and simple. It’s right in front of you,” Burket said. “You’ve got to talk about it. You’ve got to get it out. You can’t let it fester and let it eat you alive.”
Mutschler is director of the Pennsylvania Department of Military and Veterans Affairs’ Bureau of Veterans Programs, which explores conditions in a veteran’s life that might be contributing to or be a reaction to PTSD. That could mean homelessness, drug use or thoughts of suicide.
“We do truly believe the best way to handle that is from a whole-person concept,” Mutschler said, “meaning we want to get that veteran to treatment, we want to get that veteran connected with resources that are going to help them get back into the community and come back to their families and get back to good health.”
Stewart, a licensed professional counselor with Croyle-Nielsen Therapeutic Associates Inc., said she helps veterans process their memories and emotions to find out “why isn’t the pressure valve working?”
She said dangerous memories “are actually stored in the wrong part of our brain ... closer to our sympathetic nervous system,” which makes dealing with those emotions difficult.
Her counseling is designed to help PTSD sufferers’ memories get “reprocessed” to push out “negative emotion.”
Stewart said a key to the process is “treating their vulnerability with great dignity and respect.”
That’s the foundational philosophy for all of these programs that work with local veterans – even if their techniques are somewhat different.
These veterans who gave so much need to know their community is with them.
