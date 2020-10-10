Two years ago, only about 2% of American workers were performing their job duties from home. But that percentage has been climbing ever since, and spiked to more than 25% this past spring thanks to safety restrictions brought by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Accommodations for those who prefer or need to work at home could be a silver lining for places such as Johnstown in this challenging coronavirus period and beyond – if we can capitalize.
People are seeking out communities that offer amenities such as outdoor recreation, with affordable housing and a reasonable cost of living. They also want places with little congestion and lower virus rates, so they and their families can feel safe.
Our recent poll found that about two-thirds of readers preferred working remotely.
Johnstown and the Cambria-Somerset region check all of those boxes.
And COVID-19 has reinforced that there are many jobs that can be done successfully with a laptop in your own home.
“I think remote working is the way of the future for certain business sectors,” Debi Balog, workforce development director for Johnstown Area Regional Industries, told reporter Russell O’Reilly for an Oct. 3 Business section package.
“The pandemic caused an immediate transformation,” Balog said. “... Businesses are offering remote work to help fill critical job openings.”
The key to attracting more work-at-home professionals to our region is electronic infrastructure, said Deborah Smith Cook, founder and CEO of Atheseus, a Washington, D.C., consulting company.
That means access to high-speed internet service, which is also crucial for the current education environment and can be a big help for traditional economic sectors such as agriculture.
Cambria County is using COVID-19 CARES Act funding to expand broadband service in the rural northern tier of the county. Somerset County is offering internet hotspots at its libraries, while Greater Johnstown School District set up enhanced service for students who live in public housing neighborhoods.
Folks living and working remotely in our communities also need reliable high-speed web service.
“Broadband is one must-have if a community is looking to bring workers into their community,” Cook said.
Leaders with JARI, the Cambria Regional Chamber and other organizations are maneuvering to enhance the draw for folks who choose to work at home – even if the job is based in Washington, D.C.; New York City; or elsewhere.
Eric Reighard, 34, a Richland High School graduate, told O’Reilly he moved back to Johnstown in January 2019, with his wife, a cyber-school teacher, when Reighard took a job working remotely with Problem Solutions of Ebensburg.
Now, Reighard is leading a group looking to invest in downtown Johnstown by refurbishing the State Theater for films, symphony concerts and other entertainment – all close to lodging, dining and the community’s many other attractions.
Mike Kane, president of the Community Foundation for the Alleghenies, called the work-from-home trend an “opportunity” for Johnstown.
“In an organic way, we are already seeing it happen,” Kane said. “We are seeing some people move to the community. That reinforces the notion to put an organized push together.”
Cambria Regional Chamber President Amy Bradley called Johnstown a perfect place for people to work remotely.”
We urge area business leaders to get involved with the push to expand our options for professionals who want or need to work at home in a great community.
