These final days of 2020 – with the bustle of Christmas behind us and the promise of 2021 on the horizon – offer a time for reflection on what has been a deeply challenging year for our region and for The Tribune-Democrat.
But 2020 has also revealed the unbreakable spirit of our remarkable community.
Organizations banded together to offer relief for those hit hardest by the economic fallout from COVID-19 – providing meals for families stuck at home, including many children who rely on school lunch programs that suddenly weren’t accessible.
Individuals, churches, civic groups and government offices all reached out during the pandemic to deliver food, make protective masks and uplift the grieving.
Businesses shifted to producing hand sanitizer, personal protective equipment and other much-needed supplies – both supporting the community and keeping their workers on the job when traditional revenue streams slowed.
Many businesses closed or saw their operations curtailed by pandemic restrictions, but some of them then benefited from federal and state relief designed to help organizations keep paying their employees.
Teachers and parents alike embraced technology as home-learning became the norm. Local governments stepped forward to expand digital access so kids could log on to study.
Those on the front lines – doctors and nurses, EMTs and paramedics, funeral directors and pastors, emergency responders – served the region’s sick and dying, comforted their families and delivered cutting-edge treatment and now vaccines in the face of a relentless health crisis.
We endured a year of masks and hand sanitizer, isolation and – for many – loss and grief.
People sacrificed much – forgoing personal comforts as beloved traditions, including worship services, became virtual activities.
The pain felt by our community was also felt at The Tribune-Democrat. When our advertisers and subscribers face hardship, so do we.
We made the difficult decision to cut two days of print publishing and most of our readers understood and stayed with us. For that we are grateful.
Our staff faced the risks of the virus right along with others in the community. Some worked from home. Those who came to the office followed safety protocols – social distancing, mask-wearing – to keep themselves, their families and their colleagues safe.
Our advertising team continued to work with customers to sustain and grow their businesses, while our circulation department safely delivered newspapers, magazines and other products to our loyal readers.
Our journalists were out there every day – covering a divisive election, important social issues and the broad community response to an unprecedented health crisis.
Yes, 2020 has been a year of discord, uncertainty and grief.
But this has also been a year of triumph, of courage, of determination to move forward together.
