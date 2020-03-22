The coronavirus pandemic has brought out the best in most people – caring for stranded seniors, feeding homebound children, supporting local businesses and embracing the precautions that could keep the virus from overwhelming hospitals.
But COVID-19 has brought out the worst in politics – finger-pointing between federal and state officials, paranoia across the country.
Several governors turned to the national media to denounce the efforts of Congress and President Donald Trump in providing leadership along with necessary medical supplies.
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan criticized Trump’s early comments that the virus did not pose a serious threat to the nation. Hogan told MSNBC that there was “no question” that the president was wrong to suggest the virus was fully under control.
And Hogan is a Republican.
While states were scrambling to invoke measures designed to minimize the spread of COVID-19, Trump said governors and their teams needed to do more to secure their own supplies – testing kits, ventilators – because the federal government is not a “shipping clerk.”
Trump has also taken to calling COVID-19 the “China virus” – referencing where the outbreak first began rather than the problems here – while referring to himself as a “wartime president.”
This childish exchange between Trump and New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo emerged late in the week:
• Trump on Twitter: “Cuomo of New York has to ‘do more.’ ”
• Cuomo’s response: “I have to do more? No – YOU have to do something! You’re supposed to be the President.”
We do agree with Cuomo’s criticism of young adults continuing to ignore health warnings about gathering in large groups – including at spring break hot spots such as Daytona, Florida.
“For young people to go out in crowds on spring break is so unintelligent and reckless, I can’t even begin to express it,” he said. “Stay home. Stop the spread. Save lives.”
Late in the week, journalists with ProPublica reported that some members of Congress had sold off stocks in late January and early February based on briefings that the coronavirus was going to bring serious financial consequences.
Compare that to businesses that are fighting just to keep their doors open and their employees on the job.
Sickening.
Of course, the nation was already deeply divided politically before the first case of COVID-19 appeared within our borders.
So it’s troubling but not shocking that some have seen political rather than medical strategies at work.
We have heard from Trump supporters who believe Democrats concocted the coronavirus crisis as a tool to use against Trump in the presidential election.
Trump opponents counter that the federal plan to send checks to the homes of all Americans is essentially a bid to buy votes and a second term for the president with taxpayer dollars.
OK, let’s just calm down. Set down the giant 48-count package of toilet paper and take a deep breath.
We continue to support the reaction of officials at all levels who have called for temporary changes in our shopping and gathering practices – isolate at home, get together only in small groups, wash your hands often.
And we salute local decisions – including the move to designate remaining dollars to COVID-19 areas by the United Way of the Laurel Highlands – aimed at helping furloughed workers, small-business owners, seniors and others at highest risk from the virus.
But we need to see a shared vision between the federal government and states, and we need to hear less squabbling and more concrete steps for helping communities and health institutions navigate the severe domestic challenges – which have not yet peaked.
Maybe if politicians can step away from the rhetoric and work together for the country, the rest of us would be less likely to see a conspiracy behind every medical mask.
