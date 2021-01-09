We join members of the Pennsylvania Legislature in extending our condolences to the family of Mike Reese, who served the 59th district from 2009 until his death Saturday.
Reese, who was just 42, is survived by his wife Angela and their three children.
His district included parts of Somerset and Westmoreland counties.
House Majority Leader Kerry Benninghoff confirmed Reese’s passing at Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital in Greensburg. Benninghoff on Saturday said Reese died of an apparent brain aneurysm.
No more details have been shared.
We’re told the Westmoreland coroner did not perform an autopsy to determine an official cause of death.
Reese announced in early December that he had tested positive for COVID-19 – a courageous but appropriate disclosure.
What Benninghoff did not say and what no one has said is whether the novel coronavirus was a contributing factor in Reese’s passing.
Reese was a public figure, and stepped forward concerning the state’s response to COVID-19 when he authored House Bill 2787, which challenged Gov. Tom Wolf’s limits on crowd sizes at scholastic sports events during the pandemic.
The bill passed both the House and Senate easily, but was vetoed by the governor.
Wolf, Benninghoff and others in state government saluted Reese as a leader and mentor.
Sen. Wayne Langerholc, R-Richland Township, called Reese “a consummate professional” who was a leader on education issues and “well respected on both sides of the aisle.”
We applaud Reese’s service to his constituents and state government.
Because of his prominence, those constituents and individuals who worked with him deserve to know more about what caused his death.
The virus response has been a politically charged issue.
If a member of our Legislature died of circumstances brought on by COVID-19, the public should know.
