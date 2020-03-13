Cambria County appears to be following a statewide trend showing a decline in drug overdose deaths.
For the third straight year, Cambria saw a drop in fatal overdoses in 2019.
Last year’s 56 deaths represent the lowest annual total since 2014.
“It’s clear we’re on a downward trend from the spike we saw when fentanyl first arrived,” Coroner Jeff Lees told our David Hurst last month.
“But 56 lives lost to drug overdoses is nothing to be proud of here.”
The decline in fatal overdoses can be attributed to a number of factors.
In 2016, the Cambria County Drug Coalition was launched to combat illegal drug use in the area by “expanding prevention efforts, communicating treatment options for addiction and lessening drug-related crimes.”
In February 2017, law enforcement and emergency responders began carrying naloxone, a medication used to counter the effects of opioid overdoses.
“The response is much more comprehensive today,” Lees said. “Our first responders are on the front lines, administering Narcan when seconds count. The drug coalition and the news media are bringing this problem to the forefront to keep the public informed, and a long list of agencies are doing great prevention work.”
The use of stimulants such as cocaine and methamphetamine, which are less deadly than opioids, also seems to be increasing. But when combined with opioids, the results can be fatal. In Cambria’s 12 overdose deaths in December, 11 victims had a mix of fentanyl and either cocaine or meth in their systems.
“It’s getting harder and harder to know how to treat someone,” said Ira Hart, West End Ambulance manager.
“And Narcan might not work.
“Every time we think we have it figured out, things change.”
Cambria also had its first two positive tests for carfentanil in December. Developed as a tranquilizer for large mammals such as elephants and elk, carfentanil is up to 100 times more powerful than fentanyl and can be deadly to users as well as responders.
Fatal overdoses also declined last year in nearby Somerset, Fayette and Westmoreland counties. Somerset’s dropped to 12 from the low 20s in 2018.
But the numbers increased in other counties. Indiana’s nearly doubled from 23 to 40, while spikes also were seen in Northumberland, Greene and Beaver counties.
“We matched our 2018 total by June 18,” Indiana County Coroner Jerry Overman said. “We’re educating the public ... we distributed over 8,000 doses of Narcan last year. It’s hard to comprehend. And still, this happens.”
While the Cambria and Somerset numbers are encouraging, it’s clear the problem is far from over.
“We still have a drug epidemic in Cambria County and we all have to keep working to address it,” Lees said.
