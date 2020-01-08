We agree with members of Congress who have called for President Trump to provide more information about any threat that prompted an airstrike that killed a top general in Iran.
The administration should educate the public on its reasons for taking this dangerous step – not to placate political rivals, but to be in open dialogue with the citizens of the United States.
An airstrike Friday in Baghdad, Iraq, killed Iran’s Gen. Qassem Soleimani.
Trump said afterward that Soleimani had been plotting “imminent and sinister” attacks, according to national news reports. Army Gen. Mark Milley, who is chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said “compelling, clear, unambiguous intelligence” of Soleimani plotting attacks compelled the airstrike.
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo called the drone strike a necessary act of self defense, the AP reported, adding that Soleimani was plotting a series of attacks on American troops and officials in the Middle East.
Democrats in the Senate have called on the Trump administration to declassify its information on what was learned ahead of the airstrike, arguing there is “no legitimate justification” for keeping the information secret.
Perhaps some information should be withheld for security reasons. But the administration should elaborate on why Trump acted where the previous two presidents have not – taking out this foreign leader with known ties to terrorism and violence.
Pennsylvania’s senior senator, Democrat Bob Casey Jr., said of Soleimani that “the world is safer with him gone.”
Casey called Soleimani “a military figure who inflicted terror and killed thousands in Israel, Iraq, Syria and other places.”
Casey called on the president to share with U.S. citizens “a comprehensive strategy on Iran.”
U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey, a Republican, said: “Qasem Soleimani was responsible for the murder of hundreds of Americans. The world is a better place now that he is dead. Every American should be grateful to our armed forces who carried out this strike with incredible skill and precision. The Trump administration was right to restore deterrence against Iran.”
The security of Americans at home and abroad is sufficient motivation for such a move.
We would like to learn more about what threats, specifically, were averted.
Sens. Chuck Schumer of New York and Robert Menendez of New Jersey, both Democrats, called for more transparency from Trump and his team. Kellyanne Conway of the White House staff called the stance a “partisan action.”
Members of Congress were miffed that they were not consulted before the move, were not given an opportunity to support or stop the airstrike.
Trump’s opponents were naturally critical of the move, with Democratic challenger Joe Biden saying the president had “tossed a stick of dynamite into a tinderbox.”
Pompeo countered that the administration would have been “culpably negligent” had it not acted on what it knew about what Soleimani had planned.
The killing of Soleimani was a decision that involved considerable risk. Iran’s leaders and its people have vowed to avenge the general’s death.
Now, the American people – and especially those who may be deployed and put in harm’s way as a result – deserve to know why this was deemed necessary.
We urge the Trump administration to hold a press conference for the purpose of sharing specifics and answering questions about its intelligence on the Iranian general that led to the deadly airstrike.
And we urge all Americans, regardless of political ideology, to fully support our military in whatever happens next.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.