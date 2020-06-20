U.S. Attorney Scott W. Brady calls methamphetamine “the fourth wave” of the drug crisis that has rocked our region in recent years – following prescription drugs, heroin and fentanyl – bringing “a clear and present danger to every community in western Pennsylvania.”
That echoes what we’ve heard from local prosecutors and police, who say more meth is finding its way into our communities, and the latest versions are stronger and more dangerous than prior strains.
Brady noted that meth seized during a recent major bust had a purity of higher than 97%.
What’s coming into western Pennsylvania now is “not the methamphetamine of even five or 10 years ago that was being made in people’s garages or basements,” Brady said as reported by our Mark Pesto.
We support intense works to stop the flow of meth into our region, and we applaud efforts by law-enforcement agencies at the local, state and federal levels that have hit two drug networks in recent weeks.
In May, Brady announced the breakup of “a large-scale drug trafficking network operating between Philadelphia and Indiana County.”
Five Philadelphia-area men and two in Indiana County were arrested and charged with conspiring to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute crack cocaine and meth through rental homes in Indiana.
One of the accused allegedly sold 54.99 grams of methamphetamine for $1,600 during a controlled police buy last October.
Agencies involved included the FBI, the Department of Homeland Security, the Pennsylvania State Police, the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General, the Indiana County District Attorney’s Office and the Indiana Borough Police Department.
“The ongoing partnerships between local, state and federal law enforcement are incredibly important when investigating, prosecuting and punishing drug dealers,” Indiana County District Attorney Bob Manzi said.
Last week, a follow-up bust was announced, with a dozen more individuals charged in federal court for what Brady called “a large-scale drug trafficking network operating between Philadelphia and Indiana County.”
The second set of indictments in this case were unsealed Thursday.
Brady was in Johnstown a week earlier to announced the arrest of 38 individuals connected with what he called a major “drug trafficking organization” based in Clearfield County and stretching northwest to Erie and east into Centre County.
John Christopher Bisbee, 40, of Erie, and Alexis Brolin Jr., 51, of Allport, Clearfield County, headed up the “Bisbee-Brolin drug trafficking organization,” Brady said.
A grand jury seated in Johnstown issued charges including violating federal narcotics laws, money laundering and unlawful possession of firearms – with the leaders accused of directing an operation “that involves 1,000 grams or more of methamphetamine or 10 kilograms or more of a mixture or substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine.” Brady said each set of federal charges would bring a mandatory sentence of life in prison, if a conviction is achieved.
“This is the largest drug prosecution in the history of Clearfield County,” Brady said, “and to our knowledge, our collective knowledge, it’s the largest meth prosecution in this area that we have ever seen.”
The 18-month operation – dubbed “The Operation Crystal Highway” by Pennsylvania State Police Lieutenant Scott Bauer – links meth seized locally to cartels in Mexico with distribution through Atlanta.
Brady said meth in northwestern Pennsylvania also arrives via networks running through Detroit, Cleveland and Youngstown.
“This is coming into every community in western Pennsylvania,” he said.
To local, state and federal authorities, we say: Keep up this important work.
You’re making our communities safer by cracking down on meth.
