The first vaccines for the novel coronavirus arrived in our region this week and staff at Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center at Windber lined up Friday for the protective shots.
Dr. David Csikos, Windber’s chief medical officer, called the Pfizer drug “safe” and “effective.”
“It’s going to decrease COVID-19-related deaths, admissions to intensive care units and decrease the number of patients placed on ventilators,” Csikos told reporter Russ O’Reilly.
That is cause for celebration, for health-care professionals, for area residents who eventually will be eligible for the vaccinations, and for medical centers – which have been bursting at the seams with virus patients.
For now, the vaccines are being given to front-line medical workers. Staff and residents at embattled nursing and long-term care homes are next in line.
Windber hospital CEO Tom Kurtz saluted the state Department of Health for distributing the vaccines despite Wednesday’s major winter storm.
The Soon-Shiong center’s allotment came in Thursday.
“Our vaccines arrived in a timely manner, so that we were able to start administering them (Friday),” Kurtz said. “The kits are complete and include all the materials we need to record and administer the vaccine to our employees. It confirms our belief that the DOH can get these vaccines out to the general public when the time comes.”
Both UPMC-Pittsburgh and Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center received vaccine shipments early in the week to begin inoculating doctors, nurses and other staff.
Memorial Chief Medical Officer Dr. Elizabeth Dunmore and Chief Nursing Officer Jelden Arcilla provided a joint statement celebrating the arrival of the COVID-19 vaccine while also reminding area residents to maintain precautions such as hand-washing, mask-wearing and social-distancing.
“While having a vaccine available is reassuring and gives us renewed hope, we must still be vigilant and not let our guard down as it is going to take time to get the majority of the population vaccinated,” they said.
Csikos noted that there remains uncertainty about whether individuals who are vaccinated can then spread the virus.
“I am hopeful that we will get an answer to that question,” he said Friday.
“But it is important that once vaccinated, people should still wear masks, social-distance, and practice good hand-washing and hygiene.”
Those who get the vaccine will need follow-up shots in three weeks.
Csikos said the first shot boosts immunity to 50% and the second pushes COVID-19 defenses to 95%.
We share the sentiments of Tamara Minnier, UPMC’s chief quality officer and a registered nurse, who called the arrival of the vaccine for health staff “truly a momentous occasion.”
“These employees are my personal heroes,” she said.
“Over the last now nearly 10 months, they have worked tirelessly at the front lines taking care of our communities.”
Let’s hope this the first step in turning the tide on this deadly virus.
