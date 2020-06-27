This was supposed to be the weekend when thousands of motorcycle riders rolled through the Johnstown region, generating millions in tourism revenue.
But the global COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancellation of Thunder in the Valley and nearly every local summer event. This past week, we added Ebensburg’s PotatoFest and Westmont’s Log House Arts Festival to the list.
The summer of 2020 is one of frustration and disappointment for many.
But this is also a summer of a lingering COVID-19 pandemic that is surging in areas where people have become complacent about the responsibility to protect themselves and others.
Gatherings such as Thunder have been lost for a viable reason – reducing the risk of passing around a deadly virus.
Locally, Bedford County has seen COVID-19 cases increase by 65% since June 5 – the date the region went from yellow to green for virus restrictions – with four new cases on Friday.
Blair County added eight cases on Wednesday alone, and on Thursday the Greater Johnstown School District reported that a high school student had tested positive for the novel coronavirus after attending an open-gym basketball session at the high school.
We share the angst voiced by Bedford County Emergency Management Director Dave Cubbison as he watched cases mount in his region – including four positive tests among employees at the county jail.
“I think when a lot of people saw us go into the green phase, they started removing their masks – and that’s not the right move,” Cubbison told reporter David Hurst. “This isn’t the time for people to go rogue.
“And the virus doesn’t play politics. Anyone can get it.”
He continued: “Masks aren’t an option. That’s where we, as a community, need to improve a little bit. If people aren’t adhering to that, the situation ... is going to get worse.”
Politics is one problem. Some see pushing back on COVID-19 restrictions as a statement for one party or candidate over another.
That’s a ridiculous position that has led to dangerous behaviors.
“This is not a political virus – it’s real,” Cubbison said. “And if residents don’t take it seriously, we’re going to see our progress slide backward.”
Yes, sliding backward is a very real concern.
Some are shedding their masks because they just don’t have the patience to be diligent or perhaps because they put their own convenience above the welfare of the community – and especially folks who are at highest risk of dying from COVID-19.
“I understand people want to enjoy their freedoms,” Cubbison said. “But we have to think about everyone else around us, too.”
UPMC Health System’s Dr. Donald Yealy – even as he proclaimed that we should be focusing less on the number of cases and more on the severity of cases – urged people to continue to take safety precautions to hold down the spread of the virus.
“We are not saying, ‘Go out and do whatever you want.’ Be smart about it,” Yealy said. “Use the hand-washing advice. Wear the mask. Do the distancing. Those are still important. That’s the smart public health that we still need to be vigilant about.”
Pennsylvania has seen more than 6,500 deaths from COVID-19 and 84,000 positive tests.
In recent weeks, case counts have risen in Clearfield and Somerset counties, while Bedford added another virus death Thursday to go along with the spike in positive tests.
There are many activities available that allow us to be safe as we get out of the house.
Camping, hiking, biking, dining out, shopping, golf – so many options are available in the green phase.
But we must take precautions – social-distancing, wearing masks – or we’ll be following Texas, Arizona and other states that are pulling back on their opening plans.
A sister CNHI publication in West Virginia last week reported that 41 people in one church tested positive for COVID-19.
Why? Because a few church members took vacations to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, and were exposed to the virus, which they brought home to their friends and relatives.
Freedom comes with responsibility.
Now is not the time to disregard the very real health threat that exists around the world and here in our communities.
If we aren’t careful during this summer of frustration, we risk facing an autumn with more of the same.
