The General Assembly took appropriate action in 2019 with the passing of Act 77 to expand mail-in voting rights for all Pennsylvanians – even before the COVID-19 pandemic made in-person ballots risky.
On Tuesday, the state Supreme Court likewise took appropriate action in turning away a legal challenge to Act 77, upholding expanded mail-in voting ahead of the November mid-term elections.
The bill, signed into law on Oct. 30, 2019, had strong support from both Republicans and Democrats in the legislature. The measure allowed for the use of mail-in ballots without explanation, and also gave voters more time to both register to vote and to submit mail-in ballots.
“We find no restriction in our Constitution on the General Assembly’s ability to create universal mail-in voting,” Justice Christine Donohue wrote in the state court’s majority opinion.
The justices were applying constitutional consideration in their ruling.
We see Act 77 as a practical step toward assuring that all Pennsylvanians who desire to vote have the opportunity to complete that important civic task.
The Supreme Court ruling passed by a 5-2 vote, with two Republican justices opposing the decision.
What started as a bipartisan effort to expanded access to the election process became a hyper-partisan movement in the wake of the 2020 election, which saw Republican incumbent Donald Trump lose the presidential election in Pennsylvania and nationally to Democratic challenger Joe Biden.
Trump has spent the ensuing 20 months protesting the election results and spreading the “fake news” that the presidency was somehow stolen from him.
Some of his followers took the false narrative to extreme measures, breaking into the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, in a bid to disrupt the Senate’s confirmation of the results.
State Sen. Doug Mastriano – the Republican nominee for governor – was among the state lawmakers who supported expanding mail-in voting rights in 2019 and who then opposed that law after the 2020 election and has worked to repeal Act 77.
Mastriano was also present at the Capitol on Jan. 6, and has continued to push the false notion that Pennsylvania’s elections were flawed in 2020 – when, incidentally, Mastriano was reelected to his 33rd District state Senate seat.
The 2020 elections have been repeatedly upheld in court rulings here in Pennsylvania and across the country.
Republican Kevin Brobson – who voted with the court minority concerning the Act 77 challenge – was elected to the bench last year.
In Tuesday’s majority opinion, Donohue wrote that the court is “unaware of any evidence” – with the word “any” in bold type – “to call into question the integrity of any elections in this commonwealth since the enactment of Act 77 including those in 2021, in which appellate court jurists at all levels were elected and subsequently seated,” as The Associated Press reported.
More than half of U.S. states now allow absentee voting without explanation.
We look forward to a time when all states have expanded access for voters – and a time when the courts aren’t saddled with baseless claims of election fraud.
