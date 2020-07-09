The Giant Eagle grocery store chain is fighting the coronavirus war on two fronts – in its stores and in the courts.
The Pittsburgh-based company has been sued by 34 individuals at last count, all claiming unfair, overly aggressive or “illegal” mask-wearing policies for customers entering stores.
Five of the cases generated out of Johnstown, while others came from customers in Bedford, Ebensburg, Northern Cambria and elsewhere in the region, as our David Hurst reported.
Pittsburgh attorney Thomas Anderson is representing all 34 clients. He has been gathering cases since May across western Pennsylvania.
U.S. District Judge Nora Barry Fischer in Pittsburgh consolidated the suits into one civil case.
“Giant Eagle cannot violate federal and state law and exclude disabled people from its public accommodations because their disabilities prohibit them from wearing masks,” Anderson wrote in his filing of the suits.
Local plaintiffs made a variety of mask-related allegations, including being ordered to leave stores for not wearing masks despite suffering from COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Artery Disease) or other health conditions; having reactions linked to anxiety or post-traumatic stress disorder; discrimination or inconsistencies in the enforcement of policies.
A Meadville plaintiff claimed she was manhandled by aggressive store employees when she was shopping without a mask.
Giant Eagle has until late July to formally address the accusations. Spokesman Dick Roberts told Hurst the company would not be commenting on the lawsuits prior to filing its response in court.
The supermarket chain has marked store areas to guide customers as they shop and to help guests and staff adhere to social-distancing guidelines.
Signs tell customers as they enter the grocery sites that masks are required.
Such steps are in place to protect customers as well as store workers.
We don’t know the validity of any claims against the grocery chain, but we’re not surprised that frustration by shoppers and retail workers alike has boiled over in some instances.
Rules for mask-wearing are inconsistent from state to state and from company to company, while responses from residents range from defiance against compliance, to confusion about policies, to militant support of COVID-19 safety measures – including the putting on of masks.
The powder-keg was bound to blow.
On Monday, the Retail Industry Leaders Association – which represents many of the top national chains – asked governors around the country to issue standard guidelines that require mask-wearing in stores and that also leave less room for ambiguity and debate.
The RILA represents Target, Home Depot and other companies that shared stories of encounters between staff and some customers.
“Retailers are alarmed with the instances of hostility and violence front-line employees are experiencing by a vocal minority of customers,” RILA President Brian Dodge told The Associated Press.
State and federal health agencies have repeatedly said we should all wear masks when out in public – except those of us who have documented health concerns that could be affected by a face covering.
We suspect other companies will be watching closely as the Giant Eagle situation plays out.
And we again urge folks on both sides – shoppers as well as store staffers – to follow safety guidelines and to strive to diffuse situations professionally, keeping their emotions in check.
Remaining calm and being respectful of each other’s circumstances – that’s how we’ll get through this coronavirus crisis.
Patience will also be important, because we’re a long way from the end.
