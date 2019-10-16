In 2008, the Pittsburgh Penguins and team captain Sidney Crosby created a program to introduce kids to hockey.
The Little Pens Learn to Play Program provides equipment and lessons to kids throughout western Pennsylvania, and “aims to be the gold standard for youth hockey programs with the goal of inspiring more families to join the hockey community.”
The program has made an impact locally, as members of the Johnstown Warriors Girls 12U hockey team, who all learned the game through the program, were in the stands at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh last week to watch the Penguins defeat the Anaheim Ducks and thank Crosby for fostering their love for hockey.
The Warriors brought a plaque applauding Crosby for his work with the program, as well as a Warriors jersey signed by all the players.
The Little Pens program is based on similar one in Canada that helped Crosby learn a game that he would one-day dominate.
The Timbits Hockey Program was created by the Tim Horton’s fast food restaurant company to honor the company’s late founder, a former professional hockey player. More than 90,000 Canadian youths participate annually in Timbits.
According to the Timbits website, “The main goal is to make the beginner’s first impression of hockey a good one. When players get started on a positive note, they automatically enjoy the game and usually go on to have fun playing hockey for many years.”
With the emergence of Crosby as one of the best players in the game soon after he was the No. 1 pick in the 2005 draft, the Penguins and Crosby launched Learn to Play to capitalize on the interest generated in the game.
“Learn to Play changes the way youth hockey is offered by providing first- time participants head-to-toe equipment, weekly sessions of age appropriate on-ice instruction and certified coaching, led by National Hockey League Alumni, in a fun and safe atmosphere,” its website says.
Pittsburgh was awarded an NHL expansion franchise for the 1967-68 season. Looking to increase its fanbase, the organization donated $5,000 to former Johnstown Jet great Don Hall and the city of Johnstown to grow the game in Cambria County. As a result, the Cambria County Student Hockey League, also known as the Johnstown Warriors, was born.
After his death in 2017, the Sunnehanna Amateur Foundation made a donation to the Warriors to honor Hall’s legacy, which led to the creation of the league’s first rostered team in a girls division.
And on Thursday, “Crosby’s Girls” saw their hero score a goal and assist on another in a 2-1 victory.
We applaud Hall, Crosby, the Penguins and the Warriors for their efforts to grow the game in the Johnstown community, which has such a rich history in the sport.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.