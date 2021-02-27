The announcement Thursday that a project that will address acid-mine drainage and develop recreational activities along the Stonycreek River near Johnstown’s Inclined Plane was exciting – and fits well with an overall spirit of renewal we’re seeing across the region.
Leaders in the recreational tourism industry called the Inclined Plane effort a “linchpin” project for the Johnstown area.
Much like what we’ve seen across Cambria and Somerset counties, step one is addressing that decades-old AMD problem.
Then, we’ll eventually see a recreational area emerge along the river, with a boat launch and a zip-line “adventure” park, Conemaugh Valley Conservancy Project Manager Brad Clemenson said.
Partners also include the Community Foundation for the Alleghenies, Vision Together 2025, Cambria County Transit Authority, Cambria County Redevelopment Authority, city government, PennDOT, and the state departments of Environmental Protection and Conservation and Natural Resources.
“This is all about community and economic development through placemaking – aligned with responsible use of our natural resources – by creating quality of life amenities and attractions,” CFA President Mike Kane said during a Zoom announcement.
“This isn’t just about attracting tourism. It’s about making our area more attractive for economic development. It’s about making our community what we want it to be.”
As you’ll read throughout The Tribune-Democrat’s special report – “Vision 2021” – that approach is being applied in areas such as blight removal and the repurposing of land and buildings.
With support from the Community Foundation and local donors, the Johnstown Redevelopment Authority has knocked down 300 vacant buildings – empty houses and commercial structures – across the city.
A recent push along the Route 56 corridor – where many visitors enter the city – has seen 20 blighted West End structures removed to make way for business expansions or green space. The former Championship Sportswear building was razed, which will allow for the Fielderz Choice sports training facility next door to expand.
Similar efforts are removing empty and dangerous buildings in the Prospect neighborhood and across Johnstown.
Blight removal is not just a city focus. From Meyersdale to Windber to Portage to Northern Cambria, community leaders are clearing space for economic growth and safer, more attractive neighborhoods.
Jeff Irwin, Meyersdale Borough Council president, said a $138,000 demolition project there – removing the no-longer New Colonial Hotel – was a pricey effort but a great move for the community.
“It has gotten to the point our glorious, Gilded Age-era past has turned into our Achilles’ heel of today, because it’s not easy trying to deal with some of these large, dilapidated buildings,” Irwin said, echoing a sentiment heard across the region.
Windber leaders are attacking blight, and also moving forward with a plan to spruce up the town’s historic ballroom site for year-round use.
Financial investment and sweat equity likewise will lead to new life and community impact for sites such as the State Theater – now hidden within Conemaugh Health System’s Lee Campus – and the Johnstown Train Station, which will house the headquarters for the Artist-Blacksmith’s Association of North America.
Many groups continue to work to clean and maintain the region’s water resources for boating, fishing and other activities, while also continually enhancing and expanding our impressive system of hiking and biking trails.
Removing blight and changing the physical and economic landscape fits perfectly with those movements.
“It’s a lot larger than just a property being demolished,” redevelopment authority Executive Director Melissa Komar said. “It’s the proactive way that the community embraces not only the corridors, but now we are deep into each of the wards of the city through blight elimination. The energy’s contagious.”
