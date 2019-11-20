Congratulations to Northern Cambria’s girls volleyball team for winning its second consecutive PIAA volleyball championship.
The Colts swept Nativity BVM, of Pottsville, 25-14, 25-18, 31-29 at Cumberland Valley High School in Mechanicsburg on Saturday to stake claim to the Class A title, their fourth overall.
“This means the world to us,” said senior outside hitter Autumn Donatelli. “Nobody’s ever done it in single-A before and that was our goal the whole year; we wanted to come back strong. We have made a legacy for ourselves. ... It just means so much to us.”
Northern Cambria finished the season with a 25-1 record, including Heritage Conference and District 6 crowns. In the PIAA playoffs, the Colts defeated District 7-2 Fort Cherry (21-25, 25-16, 25-14, 26-24), District 10 champ Cochranton (25-17, 25-18, 19-25, 25-14) and District 9 champ Clarion (31-29, 21-25, 25-18, 27-25) to advance to the championship match.
The Green Wave (24-2) took down Sacred Heart Academy and Lititz Christian, and survived a five-set match against District 5 champion Berlin Brothersvalley to reach the final.
The Colts also won state volleyball titles in 2005 and 2009, and earned silver medals in 2004 and 2006.
“It has not been easy for these girls,” Northern Cambria coach Mike Hogan said.
“Everyone has been targeting us all season, wherever we play. I am super proud of the way that these girls have handled those challenges.
“They have been very coachable, and done what we had to do in order to win.”
Northern Cambria’s roster includes seniors Rayna Buza, Brooke Lieb, Jenna Lutch, Autumn Donatelli and Zoey Novella; juniors Maggie Hogan, Kayla Boring, Camryn Dumm and Emma Kollar; sophomores Jessica Krug, Jensen Wiewiora, Rachel Lieb, Loren Donatelli and Ella Dobransky; and freshmen Katelyn Feighner, Makenzie Formeck, Arla Homady, Morgan Hassen, Laci Lanzendorfer, Alivia McCracken, Madison Hassen.
Against Nativity BVM, Hogan had 20 kills, Dumm had 34 assists and three aces, Lutch had 11 kills and Kollar had six kills.
Coach Hogan said he will miss his seniors, who played an integral role in the program’s success.
“They have gone from playing different positions to individually developing their game to knowing that they have to be able to jump very high because we are not a very big team, so we work hard on our physical training, getting off the ground and they respond to that,” he said. “The things that people don’t realize is that little things that they give up to be good at this. It makes them special.
“They are super good kids, they listen and I think they are going to be very successful in life because of the experiences they’ve been able to gain from PIAA athletics. Training and working together with people, having ups and downs are positive things to take forward in life.”
Hats off to the Colts for another memorable season and making the community proud.
