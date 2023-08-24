It’s been a summer of change for the region’s high school sports programs, even more so than usual.
The Tribune-Democrat’s “Kickoff 2023” special section, published in Thursday’s editions, provides a comprehensive look at the new face of the area’s high school football world and at storylines to follow for the upcoming season.
Among the area high school football teams that saw the most change during the offseason was Conemaugh Valley, which will play its first game under new permanent lights on Friday at John “Jake” Jacoby Field at Thomas Yewcic Stadium.
The field’s name is also new – the stadium has been named for former pro football and baseball player Yewcic since 1984, but the name of Jacoby, the winningest coach in Conemaugh Valley history, was added by a vote of the school board in February.
And the game will be the Blue Jays’ first in the Heritage Conference, which also welcomed Conemaugh Township from the WestPAC during the offseason.
“First game in the Heritage, first game under the lights, renaming the field,” said Conemaugh Valley coach Matt Kent. “It’s going to be a big deal. A lot of stuff going on.”
The Heritage Conference was just one of the regional conferences that got a makeover in the offseason.
The Inter-County Conference added Somerset County football programs Berlin Brothersvalley, North Star, Meyersdale Area and Windber Area, all of which departed the WestPAC.
And the Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference added seven teams from the Mountain Conference and one from the Inter-County Conference to create a 20-team, four-section mega-conference in football.
The LHAC expanded even more in sports other than football and now includes 22 programs overall.
“Sometimes change is scary for people,” said Richland coach Brandon Bailey, “but I think it’s exciting to add so many historic programs to the already-great 12 teams that make up (the) Laurel Highlands (Athletic) Conference in football.”
As the school year and the fall season begin, we wish all of the region’s scholastic athletes in every sport a fun and injury-free season of competition.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.