We see NASCAR’s decision to ban the flying of Confederate flags at its events and venues as a significant moment in the movement to bring about racial equality in the aftermath of the George Floyd killing in Minneapolis.
The flag has been synonymous with the racing circuit for 70 years, waving in grandstands and flapping from poles across the infield at popular tracks and gatherings.
But this is the right move by the nation’s top racing organization.
We support banning the flag at public events and on public properties, but we support the rights of individuals to have the flag at their homes and private spaces – although we wish they would reconsider out of respect for those who are offended by what is for many a symbol of racism and ethnic violence.
NASCAR acted after Bubba Wallace, the circuit’s lone black driver and an Alabama native, called for the banishment of the Confederate flag, saying there is “no place” for it in the sport.
The ban was announced ahead of Wednesday’s race at Martinsville Speedway in Virginia, where Wallace took 11th place driving the Richard Petty Motorsports No. 43 Chevrolet – which featured #BlackLivesMatter messaging.
The issue hit home this week, when a group of Ebensburg residents confirmed to The Tribune-Democrat that they were petitioning their borough leaders to ban flying of the Confederate flag on public property or at borough-sanctioned events.
A Confederate flag flew from a tractor that rolled along Ebensburg streets during a parade on Memorial Day – a sight some residents found highly offensive.
“I know it’s become kind of commonplace to see this flag in the area, and maybe some people don’t think it’s racist, but that’s why we want to raise this point,” said Chris Miller, an Ebensburg resident who wrote a letter to editor that was published June 4 in The Tribune-Democrat.
“For too long, enough people haven’t spoken out,” Miller said, “and given what’s going on right now nationally, I think we’re all realizing that we’ve failed in that instance – that we should be speaking out, that we should get to know our neighbors and especially what that flag means to them, and have the sympathy and compassion to realize that that flag, for many families in this area, is looked at as a symbol of slavery, oppression and white supremacy.”
Resident Raquel Lemelle, who said her grandfather was African American and a Navy veteran, is helping lead the push. The petition had more than 1,600 signatures on Change.org when group members talked with reporter Mark Pesto on Wednesday, and that had grown to 2,000 by week’s end.
“I was just shocked to see the Confederate flag come down my borough street, accompanied with a police car behind it,” Lemelle said. “I decided to create the petition because I knew that there had to be other people in my community, the local area and the nation, that felt similar to me – given what is going on in the nation right now.”
The petition could be addressed formally by borough council at its next meeting, on June 22.
Ahead of that official meeting, the petitioners will host a public forum on their request at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Community Room of the Ebensburg Municipal Building, 300 W. High St.
We applaud these Ebensburg residents for their courage in speaking up, and we urge council members to consider adopting the ban, which would put forth a new policy that is inclusive of residents of all backgrounds who might participate in community gatherings.
Other municipalities should do the same.
For some, the Confederate flag represents historic pride, or opposition to liberal or “progressive” political views.
But for those of African American descent, the flag symbolizes an ugly history of systemic injustice, slavery and racial violence including lynchings of blacks by white supremacists.
The flag was part of a parade through Ebensburg on the same day George Floyd died beneath the knee of a white police officer in Minneapolis.
Ebensburg Borough officials can help lead our region forward as we embrace unity and enact policies that represent all members of our community.
