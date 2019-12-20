Residents of the Cambria-Somerset region certainly have health-care options.
Conemaugh Ebensburg is now serving patients in a new $22 million outpatient center, which Chief Medical Officer Dr. Susan Williams said supports the system’s push to “keep care local.”
The 40,000-square-foot Conemaugh Ebensburg center offers imaging and laboratory services, along with specialty care such as cardiology, obstetrics and gynecology, orthopedics and urology.
The building is also home to Conemaugh Physicians Group – Ebensburg Primary Care, which brought together three offices formerly spread across the area, and the Ebensburg area’s relocated MedWELL urgent care center.
The opening of Conemaugh Ebensburg comes as the health system celebrates the 130th anniversary of the 1889 founding of Conemaugh Valley Memorial Hospital.
“As we reflect on how health care has evolved, what we have come to know is: As important as hospitals are, we are actually better off if we can deliver any care that can be delivered outside the hospital,” Williams said.
“We have been in this (Ebensburg) community for 30 years, but we can now take all of our sites and consolidate them under one new roof in a beautiful facility with all the amenities.”
Hospital consolidations, system expansions and new facilities have dominated the news in recent years.
Conemaugh Ebensburg is located across Route 22 from UPMC’s Ebensburg center, opened in 2018.
UPMC now controls many of the region’s local hospitals – Altoona, Somerset, Bedford.
Somerset Hospital officially joined the UPMC network in February in a move to “make our community a better place to practice medicine and provide care to our patients,” Dr. Mark Yaros, UPMC Somerset’s family practice physician leader, said when the merger was announced.
Conemaugh also strengthened its place in Somerset, launching a the $10 million Conemaugh Somerset outpatient center.
The system announced upgrades across the Conemaugh footprint – Memorial Medical Center in Johnstown as well as the Meyersdale, Miners (Hastings) and Nason (Roaring Spring) hospitals.
Officials at Conemaugh Meyersdale Medical Center say care there has also been helped by the opening of the four-lane stretch of Route 219 north to Somerset.
Aaron Thomas, who works in information services at the Meyersdale center, said: “Now, patients coming to the hospital can get to our emergency room much quicker, and the quicker they get to our emergency services, the quicker they get to care, the better the outcome for our patients.”
Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center at Windber continues to grow its services as an independent hospital, including through its heart intervention center, opened in July. Scientists at Chan Soon-Shiong Institute of Molecular Medicine at Windber are seeking better detection and treatment of cancer – including through collaboration with Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland.
Indiana Regional Medical Center is also expanding its presence and services, and recently touted its relationship with UPMC Hillman Cancer Center and the UPMC Cancer Center in Johnstown.
Despite news Wednesday that Somerset’s cancer center will be closing on Jan. 31, residents of our region are blessed with great care and options for the services they need.
The opening of Conemaugh Ebensburg is the latest chapter in this story of progress in health care for our communities.
