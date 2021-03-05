Conemaugh Health System has the important role of providing care for our community, a vital service whether or not we’re in the midst of a global pandemic.
Conemaugh extended its influence Tuesday in a new way by donating two vans to a local fitness center that serves as a safe haven and learning site for city kids.
We commend the health system for its willingness to make the vehicles available to Flood City Youth Fitness Academy on Lincoln Street in downtown Johnstown.
Officials at the center say the vans will immediately support efforts to transport youngsters home if their parents are not able to pick them up.
Eventually, Deacon Jeffrey Wilson said, the plan is to use the vans for field trips to museums and informational centers outside Johnstown.
The academy, under the direction of Oscar Cashaw, offers an after-school program where students have access to computers and tutors.
“The primary use is that we realize that many of our children that come in do not have transportation home,” said Wilson, who serves as the academy’s program director.
“The Greater Johnstown School District buses children in here during the day after school for the Safe Haven (After-School Program), but many of the families just couldn’t get the children home,” Wilson said. “So we’ll be able to take them to and from the facility.”
A prior collaboration with AmeriServ Financial provided resources for the center’s learning center – including a remodeling of office space with addition of computers, monitors and software.
Now, the hospital system has donated two shuttles – a 15-seater and a 26-seater – marketing communications coordinator Kyle Adams said.
Conemaugh Health System CEO Bill Caldwell attended a Tuesday ceremony where the van donations were announced and the vehicles were blessed by a pastor into the academy’s use.
Caldwell was joined by dozens of children who use the center during a press conference outside the front doors. He said this effort was an extension of Conemaugh’s daily mission of community safety and wellness.
“As we look at what good can we do in the community, sometimes it’s the care we provide,” Caldwell said. “But, a lot of the times, it’s things like this where we can take, in this instance, two vehicles that we no longer have a need for, and, rather than simply selling them or sending them somewhere else, how can we put those to good use? And, quite frankly, I can’t think of a better use than these young people that are in front of us, to provide them a means to get from point A to point B.”
The center meets the needs of children and their families in many ways – serving free meals, staffing the learning center with a gaming area, and providing fitness equipment and training programs designed specifically for young people.
Wilson told reporter Dave Sutor the shuttles from Conemaugh will help the academy move closer to its “dream of independence” while working with area children to “expand their horizons.”
“There will be so much that we can do,” Wilson said.
With the help of Conemaugh and AmeriServ, the youth center is already doing much to make a difference in the lives of local kids.
