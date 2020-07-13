We applaud the fast action that was taken when it was discovered that a Tire Hill trout stream was being polluted from a broken underground pipe.
Glenn Springs Holdings, an environmental services company, has been remediating the former Bird Coal Co. mine since it closed in 1989 under a permit from the state Department of Environmental Protection. Glenn Springs contracts AMD Industries to conduct the work locally.
In a statement, Glenn Springs spokesman Eric Moses wrote: “On Wednesday, July 1, a pipe used in the remediation of the Bird Mine released materials that had been processed at the site’s water treatment facility into Soap Hollow Run stream, which leads to Stonycreek River. We immediately began containment and cleanup activities and notified the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection. Most of the material was removed by Friday afternoon, July 3, and we expect to substantially complete the work this week.”
McCutcheon Enterprises was hired to clean the acid-mine drainage.
The release was estimated to have lasted about 20 minutes. Moses said the pipe has been repaired, and a plan to prevent similar incidents will be submitted to the DEP.
“We have been monitoring the stream in multiple locations and performing field analyses for pH and iron several times each day,” he said. “All of the measurements have been within the limits set by DEP in our permit for the protection of the surface water. Additionally, we are cleaning areas in the creek where the materials gathered. Glenn Springs is committed to safeguarding the environment and protecting the safety and health of our employees and neighboring communities. We apologize for any inconvenience this has caused.”
The DEP said it is monitoring the cleanup efforts and mandating actions to be taken by Glenn Springs.
That’s good news to Somerset County Conservation District manager Len Lichvar, who said a three-year stream improvement project was recently completed there, “costing thousands of dollars of grant money and time, right where it all hit.”
He said the stream’s trout habitat has been enhanced by AMD’s work to reduce acid mine drainage. As our Russ O’Reilly reported, Soap Hollow Run is designated by the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission as a Class A wild brown trout stream, meaning it supports a population of wild brown trout of sufficient size and abundance for a long-term sport fishery.
Lichvar said his district will conduct an aquatic survey of the stream after the cleanup to determine if there was any impact on insects, the primary food source for fish.
“If that’s impaired, then survival of the fish would be impaired,” he said.
Glenn Springs acted promptly to repair the broken pipe, and we are confident they will take the proper steps to prevent it from happening again.
