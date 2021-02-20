A recurring theme throughout our Black History Month profile series has been the importance of communication.
To build a greater appreciation for diversity and to celebrate our cultural differences.
To enhance understanding and break down barriers through awareness and education.
To build a stronger, more unified community.
And to establish a safe and inclusive future for all of our children.
Honest and frank dialogue was especially important to families who sat down with The Tribune-Democrat’s Josh Byers and Thomas Slusser recently for an in-depth report.
Sometimes, parents told us, they needed to have uncomfortable conversations with their kids – including on topics related to race relations in the wake of the Breonna Taylor and George Floyd killings last year.
Greater Johnstown High School senior Zorin Jordan said he is aware of stereotypes and misconceptions – and the risks they can present, including during interactions with police.
His father, Trojans football coach Bruce Jordan, said such concerns keep him up at night.
“That is a terrible opportunity to have to talk to your kids about,” he said, referencing the Floyd killing by an Minneapolis police officer, which was captured on video.
“To say, ‘Look, make sure your hands are at nine and three whenever you get pulled over.’ Every time you answer the question, it’s ‘Yes sir. No sir.’ Be very, very polite. Don’t adjudicate whatever you’re getting pulled over for on the side of the road.”
He added: “This is not an easy conversation, however it has to be had – not only with students and African American students. It’s got to be had with the local law enforcement, with federal law enforcement, with state law enforcement – that when you see me, you should not be any more intimidated than when you see someone else.”
Our team met with Jordan, son Zorin and daughter Mia; Michael Cashaw, his wife Lori Hill, and their sons, Miles and Ravi Hill-Cashaw; and
Crystal Rose and her son, Teyvon Fields.
They pointed to strong family relationships across generations, and extended connections within neighborhoods.
The kids said they have benefitted from encouragement, support and good advice.
“The person I am today is because of my mom and dad,” Teyvon Fields said.
“My dad always told me and my mom always told me that anything that I can put my mind to, I can do,” Mia Jordan said. “I think that was a huge thing.”
Cashaw and Hill said they have urged their sons to be good neighbors to those around them – and to understand and influence local issues.
“Being a good neighbor is being involved in things ...,” Cashaw said. “If you want to see change, if you want to see things happen, you’ve got to get involved.”
“You have to be willing to be in those positions and take on those roles to be the change,” Hill said. “You have to be the police chief, the fire chief, the superintendent of the school district.
“You have to be willing to do the education and get the experience, have the expertise to be able to have those positions so you can begin to change the mentality behind those situations that are occurring that aren’t good for our society and certainly aren’t good for our world.”
And the parents we interviewed all expressed confidence that the next generation would embrace that spirit of communication – already is – to continue to break down cultural and social barriers.
“I see my daughter and her friends, Miles and his friends, Ravi and his friends, they have a good group of people that they all hang out with,” Cashaw said.
“They seem to be solving it a lot more – and a lot faster.”
Thanks to these parents and kids – and so many more like them across our community – our future is in good hands.
