Universities in the Big Ten Conference, including Penn State, will have football after all this fall.
But fans will only be able to watch on television. When the games start on Oct. 23-24, there will be no fans in the stands due to limits on crowd sizes during the COVID-19 pandemic.
As much as we want to see life move back toward normal, we’re frankly relieved that games will be played in empty stadiums - similar to what’s been happening at most professional sports venues.
Our college campus have enough problems with the coronavirus without opening up stadiums and arenas to legions of followers.
“We are not going to permit fans in general, sales of tickets,” Penn State vice president for intercollegiate athletics Sandy Barbour said Wednesday. “We are looking to see what we can do on a campus-by-campus basis to accommodate the families of our student-athletes, both home and away.”
A day earlier, Centre County – where Penn State’s main campus is located – recorded 212 virus cases. The municipalities around the campus have been issuing fines for large gatherings and for people who are moving about without protective masks.
On Monday, Rachel Levine, the state health secretary, reached out to college students about controlling the spread of COVID-19. She said the largest recent rate of increase is occurring in the 19-24 age group.
Penn State has reported more than 700 positive tests on its campuses since Aug. 7.
“We need your help,” Levine told the state’s college students.
“The most significant difference between the case increases we are seeing now, compared to what we saw in April, is that colleges and universities are back in session,” Levine said.
“College and university students are uniquely positioned now to help change the course of the spread of this virus by changing and adapting your actions to protect yourself, your friends and others in the community.”
The rising COVID-19 rates on campuses was a key factor in the Big Ten schools delaying action on playing football games – even as the Atlantic Coast Conference and Big 12 got back on the field.
Levine’s concern is that virus cases at colleges – where students might not be impacted severely in terms of the symptoms and long-term risks – will spread into the neighboring communities.
That could elevate the chance of individuals testing positive in businesses, schools and long-term care facilities – and, of course, putting added pressure on hospitals and wellness centers.
“What happens on campus directly impacts everyone off campus and in the community,” Levine said.
This is a town-gown relationship with heightened importance.
We urge college students across the state to heed Levine’s warning and keep their gatherings small, wear masks, wash hands frequently and do all they can to keep each other and people around them safe.
