We were proud of the many volunteers – including high school students – who came together on a recent Saturday to paint “End Racism Now” in large yellow letters on Johnstown’s Main Street by Central Park.
We support organizers and city officials who backed the project and its message of unity.
Volunteers for this project represented Greater Johnstown School District, the Johnstown Chapter of the NAACP and Allies for Justice, and was led by City Council-
man Ricky Britt and Deacon Jeffrey Wilson, of Pleasant Hill Baptist Church in Prospect.
And we salute the anonymous donors who reimbursed the city about $400 for road paint and other costs.
Johnstown interim City Manager John Trant Jr. acknowledged that other groups may come forward with requests to paint images or slogans elsewhere in town.
He said the city has no policy in place to handle such situations, and the plan is to address future requests on a case-by-case basis.
“This is a public art project that was coordinated with support of council members and several local volunteer organizations and the school district,” Trant said. “If a similar case were to present itself that had council involvement, volunteer involvement and was a community-wide effort, we would take that as it came across our desk.”
Will that informal approach be enough going forward?
This wasn’t the first street-painting project in Johnstown, but the manager and council might consider drafting a policy with guidelines for how a city resident would go about requesting approval for such an effort, and what the parameters would be.
As a precedent, this effort provided a positive, powerful and timely message for the Johnstown community.
