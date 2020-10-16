The COVID-19 pandemic has created havoc for local governments as they wrestle with safety precautions amid concerns about reduced revenue.
For that reason, we support Johnstown City Council’s decision to delay the municipality’s exiting of the state Act 47 program for 18 months.
Johnstown has been in Act 47 – which offers special taxation options and financial protections for economically distressed communities – since August 1992.
The program allows municipalities to to collect a local service tax of $3 per week on individuals who work there, even if they live elsewhere. Non-Act 47 municipalities may charge $1 per week.
That’s in addition to other forms of support Act 47 brings from the state Department of Community and Economic Development.
City leaders say that service tax differential means about $900,000 annually for Johnstown.
“I don’t think – I know – that this is a benefit to the city by extending it,” Mayor Frank Janakovic said. “We will continue with the Act 47 title. In my opinion, it’s worth the $900,000.”
State law had mandated that municipalities leave Act 47 by 2021. Johnstown’s jump-off date had been Oct. 28, 2021.
But the state extended the mandatory deadline earlier this year, recognizing that many already cash-strapped communities have been hit with the added burden of providing municipal services – fire, police, infrastructure upgrades – while navigating the economic challenges brought by a pandemic.
Janakovic and fellow council members Marie Mock, the deputy mayor; Ricky Britt; the Rev. Sylvia King; Michael Capriotti; Dave Vitovich and Chuck Arnone voted Wednesday to extend Johnstown’s Act 47 deadline to April 28, 2023.
Johnstown needs to get out of Act 47, but not during a pandemic and not while many positive developments are incomplete.
“I think this gives us some breathing room and makes it a little bit more of a solid exit,” Mock said.
The city finished 2019 in the black, a fourth straight year of landing on the positive side of the budget ledger.
Johnstown council recently voted to sell the regional sewer system to Greater Johnstown Water Authority, which will mean $24 million to help offset annual pension costs and provide future resources for projects such as new turf at Sargent’s
Stadium @ The Point. The sale also shifted more than $60 million in debt related to the decade-long sewer project to the water authority.
The state Act 47 team that has been working with Johnstown has been instrumental in planning for the sewer system sale, and in guiding sensible decisions about how to best use the revenue the deal generated.
“That money is being invested where the Act 47 team and the Act 47 plan recommended it be invested, where council wanted it to be invested,” interim City Manager John Trant Jr. said. “It will make a huge difference for the city long term.”
Now – or even a year from now – is not the time to sever that important relationship.
