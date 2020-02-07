On the surface, it appears Greater Johnstown Water Authority’s bid to purchase the city’s sanitary sewer lines would be a good deal.
Johnstown gets some capital to ease its movement out of Act 47 distressed status by next year, and passes on to another organization the aging sewer system that has been the focus of much angst in recent years.
Greater Johnstown Water Authority General Manager Mike Kerr told reporter Russ O’Reilly that his agency would throw in a bonus: A multi-year rate freeze for customers.
“We are not trying to unduly raise the rate,” Kerr said.
Some lines within Johnstown are owned by the city, while the interceptors are maintained by the Johnstown Redevelopment Authority.
City Council has debated divesting itself of major properties – Sargent’s Stadium at the Point, the Pasquerilla Conference Center and Berkley Hills Golf Course among them – to increase capital and reduce debt.
The sewer system has been a millstone around the city’s neck thanks to a massive, costly upgrade project mandated by the state Department of Environmental Protection.
But it’s beneath the surface that this proposal must be fully explored.
As much as the sewer system has been a burden, the lines are also an asset that has been producing revenue along with the headaches.
And in a few years, the project will be complete.
Kerr said: “There is enough revenue generated from the current rate structure to pay the existing debt and future debt incurred through the remainder of the project.”
The municipalities involved – including the city – oversee the water authority, although that agency has its own board and manager.
Westmont and Southmont boroughs have already voted to amend the water authority’s charter to add the sewer system to its domain.
“The upside of that is the borough would save money, meaning we’d save residents from increased taxes,” Westmont Borough Council President Don Hall said.
Hall predicted that Johnstown could request $25 million in a sale of the sewer lines.
Is having that chunk of money in the short term a bigger benefit than having the income from operating the system over time?
City Council members aren’t talking about where they’re likely headed, and Kerr said a sale is “not a sure thing.”
This will be one of many crucial decisions council faces on its way to exiting Act 47 and helping the city find a stable economic path forward.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.