You’ve heard the story more times than you can count.
But on this Christmas day, amid a raging pandemic and the resulting economic struggles, we again turn to Luke Chapter 2 for the message of hope that endures through all times and circumstances.
You remember how it goes ...
Joseph and Mary were to be married, and she was pregnant, when they were summoned to his hometown of Bethlehem for a census being done by the Roman government.
They could find no shelter, so they stayed in a stable.
That’s where their son was born, and Mary “wrapped him in cloths and placed him in a manger.”
Shepherds – the poorest of society’s poor – were living outdoors in the fields near Bethlehem, “keeping watch over their flocks at night.” An angel appeared to them amid a bright light, “and they were terrified.”
The angel told the shepherds, “Do not be afraid. I bring you good news that will cause great joy for all the people. Today in the town of David, a Savior has been born to you; he is the Messiah, the Lord.”
The shepherds shook off their fear and made their way to that stable and found the baby in a manger. They were so moved by the entire experience that they told everyone they encountered about what had happened.
We’re reminded of that enduring message – “Do not be afraid” – every Christmas, and especially in 2020.
It would be easy to be overcome with fear and sadness in the waning days of this year ...
• with loved ones dying – many of them without family by their sides due to the virus;
• with many out of work, or seeing their businesses falter due to pandemic restrictions;
• with our very lives turned upside down, experiences taken for granted now out of reach.
But we see many examples of the good news of Christmas all around us, as many find great joy in uplifting each other.
The faith and healing communities have fashioned enterprising ways to connect with people throughout the COVID-19 pandemic and especially during the holidays.
From a virtual comfort and healing event sponsored by area churches and hospice professionals to drive-up or online Christmas services, they have eased the pain and uncertainty of their neighbors.
Area agencies, school districts and volunteers have distributed food, coats and holiday gifts for those who might be facing great financial hardship this season.
School districts and universities are teaching their students despite pandemic limitations – and teaching our communities how to navigate the difficult days.
And most have embraced the fact that each of us has a role in slowing the spread of the virus. Simple steps – wearing masks, washing our hands frequently, cleaning surfaces and using hand sanitizer – will make a difference.
A moment of good news arrived in our communities last week, as medical workers began to receive the virus vaccine that some day will protect us all.
We know that faith plays a large part for many in dissolving fear and embracing the message of the holiday.
As area pastors are telling their congregations, even very reasonable fear shouldn’t stop you from experiencing the true spirituality of this time.
“People are able to relate to (the Christmas story) because everyone seems to have some sort of struggle going on in their life,” Pastor Terry Knipple of Franklin Street United Methodist Church told reporter Kelly Urban.
“It’s easy to say you believe in God’s faithfulness when things are going good, but whenever you have all these questions, you have to remember that God is there for the bad days as well.”
So, do not be afraid.
Experience the powerful good news of this day.
Merry Christmas, everybody!
