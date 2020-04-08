Donated masks from China arrived at a Windber hospital on Friday, even as Chinese exchange students were sequestered in Johnstown, concerned about their families back home and their own safety in the United States.
The COVID-19 pandemic has reminded us that the world is a small place, with a contagious virus first reported in Wuhan, China, in late 2019 now claiming lives across the globe and putting pressure on medical centers here in our region.
And while our governments are often at odds, the people of China and the United States can feel compassion for one another – and respond.
“COVID-19 does not respect borders and is the enemy of us all,” said Jian Xu, of China, who helped gather and ship boxes of sterile surgical masks and N95 face shields to Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center at Windber.
In a note to his brother-in-law, Windber scientist Hai Hu, Jian Xu wrote: “ ‘No man is an island.’ In this moment, we must find unity and fight as one.”
Hai Hu is chief scientific officer at Chan Soon-Shiong Institute of Molecular Medicine at Windber. He has lived locally for many years and is a beloved member of the Greater Johnstown community – where he works daily on the mission of finding a cure for cancer through research.
After hearing his wife’s description of the devastation caused by the coronavirus that she witnessed in Philadelphia, Hu contacted his sister in China, seeking help.
Yu Hu, with assistance from friends and family, pulled together a “tremendous” amount of masks that were sent to Windber, Hai Hu told reporter Josh Byers.
Jian Xu, Yu’s husband, and their son, Shuyun, worked with a manufacturer in China to obtain the equipment.
Donations were gathered from Shuyun’s classmates and their parents and neighbors to pay for the supplies.
Jian Xu wrote to Hai Hu in Windber, expressing why he and others were moved to help a small community on the other side of the world: “Pandemic rests for no one and we decided to encourage our children to buy some masks to donate to you.”
Three Chinese students enrolled in the Greater Johns-
town High School International Program – Dongsheng Li, Chenguang Wang and Zhengxu Tang – said they heard months ago from China about a new virus that had claimed lives in Wuhan and was spreading.
“Mentioning the COVID-19, I can’t help thinking of my family living in the city of the virus outbreak – Wuhan,” Wang told reporter Dave Sutor. “Within two months, they went through three stages: panic, preparation and home stay.”
The students have experienced a similar pattern in Johnstown, as COVID-19 eventually showed up in Pennsylvania, then in Cambria County.
“Everyone is concerned here now, but we’ve been talking about this since before Christmas, because when it first started in Wuhan, they all knew about it from their families back in China,” said Theresa Subich, who is hosting Li during the 2019-20 school year. “So we were all worried about them. Now, it’s reversed. Now, they’re all worried about us.”
The students heard stories of how their loved ones were protecting themselves from the virus – listening to health warnings, staying home, disinfecting their living areas, limiting gatherings.
Now, they’re taking the same precautions in Johns-town – while reporting to their families in China that they’re safe here.
“The school is closed, and as the number of the cases increases day after day – I feel so close to the virus for the first time,” Wang said. “So I stay in my own bedroom almost all the time, and I always wear a mask whenever I go out of my room.”
He described the virus as “the enemy for everyone, not just a single group or country.”
Jian Xu and his family also embraced that reality – and it motivated them to act for people thousands of miles away whom they had never met.
“The message here,” Hai Hu said, “is Chinese people care for American people.”
