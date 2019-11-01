Tom Chernisky and B.J. Smith worked to reduce debt and improve the financial standing of Cambria County government during their first term together.
Scott Hunt has brought a similar fiscal approach to his time as an Upper Yoder Township supervisor, working to lower taxes and utility rates for residents.
We give Democratic incumbents Chernisky and Smith and Republican newcomer Hunt our endorsement for Cambria County commissioner over Republican challenger Jerry Carnicella, whose admitted tax tactics and negative campaigning make him a bad choice for the office.
Carnicella admitted in a meeting with our editorial board that he intentionally pays his county taxes two years late – instead investing the money elsewhere. If all county residents employed that strategy, crucial programs would soon be bankrupt.
Carnicella, the top Republican vote-getter in a crowded primary, has engaged in a mudslinging battle with community members who supported his opponents – behavior we don’t condone on either side.
Carnicella also played loose with facts in his campaign messages, and attempted to portray himself as a local version of Donald Trump, a nontraditional presidential candidate in 2016, often knocking heads with the Cambria Republican Party.
“There’s never been a commissioners race like this one,” Carnicella told our editorial board, and he was right – unfortunately.
He skipped candidate events – include a Cambria Regional Chamber forum – a sign of how he would function if elected to the county office.
We see Carnicella as a divisive candidate who would bring chaos to the courthouse, which has seen a strong turnaround in recent years and needs professionalism and cooperation from its top elected officials to continue moving forward.
Hunt will be a minority commissioner but has shown himself to be both an independent thinker who would speak his mind and a leader capable of compromise and team-building.
We first met Hunt more than a decade ago, when he ran for the state House of Representatives. We didn’t believe he was ready for that office then, but we see a more mature and prepared candidate now for Cambria commissioner.
“I’ve learned you don’t have to bend your principles, but you might not always get exactly what you wanted,” Hunt said of his 12 years as a supervisor.
Hunt listed his priorities if elected as promoting recreation and tourism, working with the Cambria Regional Chamber to maximize economic impact from recreation, and embracing fiscal responsibility – “living within our means.”
That approach will put him in good company with Smith and Chernisky, who have led the county through a four-year stretch that saw Cambria’s debt cut dramatically – through trimming costs and more accurately tracking revenue – and the county’s bond rating raised twice, while working to expand the local trail system and fix unsafe bridges.
The current board – including retiring Republican Mark Wissinger – also worked with the county redevelopment authority on blight reduction and expanded support for veterans.
Smith and Chernisky have been visible in the community all four years – including holding regular board meetings in various corners of the county – not just when running for re-election. They are seemingly everywhere, interacting with residents and organizational leaders, seeking solutions to local issues.
The next board of commissioners will guide Cambria through an important U.S. census process that could result in the county facing reclassification due to population loss – which would impact state funding and some programs.
We need veteran leadership to navigate those challenges.
“When I came here four years ago, the county was a total mess,” Smith said, adding: “We need to keep the momentum going.”
“It doesn’t matter if you’re a Republican or a Democrat,” Chernisky said, “it’s about doing what’s right for Cambria County.”
We believe Smith and Chernisky have done just that, and should be returned to the Cambria board of commissioners.
And we believe Hunt will provide a strong third voice as he joins them and, as he said, “do whatever we have to do to better Cambria County.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.