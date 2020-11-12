When the Center for Metal Arts moved to Johnstown in 2018, it was seen as a way to connect students with the city’s rich steel and iron history.
Located at the former Cambria Iron Works and Bethlehem Steel property on Iron Street, the center offers artistic metal working classes while also refurbishing spaces that were preserved for years by the Johnstown Area Heritage Association.
Earlier this month, the center made some history of its own, as iron was professionally smelted at the property using ore harvested from within the city for what is believed to be the first time since the 19th century.
“This is the first time in 150 years that iron has been made using local Johnstown ore,” said Richard Burkert, JAHA president. “That’s why the Cambria Iron Works came here in the 1850s as there was an immense deposit, three layers of iron ore on Prospect Hill that was being mined. It was particularly hard iron, and they were making railroad rails here, and so this was perfect.
“It was tough and it would last a long time. And before they figured out how to make large qualities of steel, hard iron was perfect.”
Instructor Lee Sauder, from Virginia; the Center for Metal Arts’ Dan Neville and Patrick Quinn; and students Nick Tomlin, from Rhode Island; Mike Moore, from Oklahoma; Tsvetomir Naydenov, a Bulgarian immigrant living in Maryland; and Eric Dennis, from Vermont, tended to the handmade furnace for about five hours. Iron ore, hardwood lump charcoal and heat ranging from 2,375 to 2,450 degrees Fahrenheit helped separate the metal from the slag.
After the metal was removed from the furnace, a crew of blacksmiths took it to an industrial hammer inside the Center for Metal Arts classroom on the property. It will eventually be used for artistic purposes.
“Most of the students here, including the instructor, are sculptors,” said Quinn. “So the thing about this iron that they’re creating is it’s really malleable.
“You can really use it as an additive process to create sculpture, a lot like clay.”
Added Neville: “We had the opportunity to explore the hills of Johnstown and find local ore. And then, through Lee’s expertise, get the chance to build these furnaces and make iron.
“It’s been really exciting for a lot of reasons. It’s just a really big part of Johns-town’s history. It’s really fun to be able to show the community what that history is.”
We congratulate the instructors and students on their latest endeavor, which is another example of repurposing vacant Johnstown sites by paying homage to the past while looking toward the future.
