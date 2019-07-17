Improved cellular service is needed in the area surrounding Westmont Hilltop High School – and not for the convenience of folks attending events at the school.
As we have reported numerous times, emergency responders have asked for better cellphone coverage there because 911 communications flow through that modern technology.
A dropped signal could become a matter of life and death.
We urge all parties involved to either select an alternative site that would provide the necessary coverage – and to do so quickly – or move forward with the original plan for a tower behind the high school.
In March, the Upper Yoder Township zoning hearing board unanimously approved a height variance that would allow the installation of a 195-foot-tall tower in a residential zone behind the high school.
At that March hearing, Upper Yoder Township police Chief Don Hess said he had recently responded to a situation at the school but had to go off and find a land line to call for a second officer because he could not get cell service – a common occurrence in that area.
“This problem becomes worse during times of inclement weather,” Hess said then.
Hess, Upper Yoder fire Chief Tim Reitz and Cambria County emergency management officials supported approving the variance to build the tower.
Vogue Towers, a Tennessee company, would erect the structure through a contract with Westmont Hilltop School District. In approving the deal with Vogue, school board members said the selected spot would create the least eyesore angst.
Still, nearly 30 residents of the neighborhood around the school off Route 271 argued against the variance – pointing to a diminished landscape and a possible negative impact on property values.
Resident Jean Brinker predicted the tower would be “a monstrosity.”
Opponents noted that the community has done just fine in the past without strong cell service.
That’s not really a valid argument.
But the residents – who call themselves the Citizens of Upper Woodmont Group – did suggest at least one alternative location for the tower.
While appealing the zoning and hearing board’s decision, they suggested that property owned by West Hills Community Church near the bottom of Woodmont Road would serve the purpose.
Last month, Senior Judge Timothy Creany denied a motion from Vogue Towers and the zoning hearing board to quash the appeal from the Citizens of Upper Woodmont Group, essentially leaving the project in limbo.
We don’t oppose relocating the tower, but we do oppose any attempts to completely derail the push for improved cell service to that area.
If the church land or another site can’t be found that would meet the needs of the emergency responders – as well as the school district – then the only answer will be to put the tower in the originally approved spot behind the school.
Let’s get a tower built – and soon.
School violence incidents are way too common for this debate to drag on, and the technology to help emergency responders do their jobs is readily available.
