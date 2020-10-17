The War Memorial is 70 years old this weekend.
This is a milestone worth celebrating – and a building worth preserving.
The Cambria County War Memorial Arena opened on Oct. 16, 1950, with an Ice Capades performance that drew 5,000 people.
Since then, the building has been home to a variety of sports and entertainment events while also serving as a tribute to the region’s veterans and military contributions.
The site now known as 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial emerged from a civic push to honor those who had served in World War II. Through seven decades, it has welcomed the top names in music and sports, hosted a series of minor-league hockey teams and served as a key gathering point for the region – all while holding up the region’s veterans.
Charles Kunkle, long-time president of War Memorial Inc., told our Mike Mastovich in 2006 that after the war there was much discussion about how to honor those who had served. The idea of a hockey building emerged, with support from the Chamber of Commerce, The Tribune-Democrat and other organizations.
“We stressed the fact that primarily it was a war memorial, and that’s what it is,” Kunkle said for a story that appeared in the 2007 book “Slap Shots and Snapshots.”
Funds were raised from 1947 through 1950, bringing in $1 million for what became a $1.5 million project.
Ground was broken on Oct. 31, 1949. Less than a year later, a Johnstown icon was open for business.
In 1953, The Tribune-Democrat published a special edition celebrating recreation in the region, calling the arena: “A new business for Johnstown, a civic-minded arena, a living memorial to those of Cambria County who risked and gave their lives in defense of this nation – that is Cambria County War Memorial Arena.”
What a grand legacy for this venerable structure, that one-time Johnstown Chiefs owner Ned Nakles Jr. called “a great, absolutely fabulous arena” that is “steeped in history.”
With help from around the world, the Johnstown region pulled together in 2015 to win the first Kraft Hockeyville USA competition, a celebration of the arena’s past that brought upgrades for its future – along with an National Hockey League exhibition game between the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Tampa Bay Lightning.
War Memorial crowds have cheered for the Blue Birds, Jets, Wings and Red Wings, Chiefs and now Tomahawks – who opened their 2020-21 campaign Friday night.
The Jets and the arena inspired the 1977 movie “Slap Shot” – starring Paul Newman and featuring the popular Hanson Brothers characters – and has seen the likes of Bruce Springsteen, Bon Jovi and Kiss take its stage.
The War Memorial has played host to presidents – past, present and future – as well as military tributes, religious gatherings, conferences and expos, car and ice shows, graduation ceremonies and a wide array of entertainment for all ages.
As with all buildings, 1st Summit Arena has affected by COVID-19. Some shows were cancelled.
But the arena that survived the 1977 Johnstown flood and 70 years of ups and downs is still there on Napoleon Street in a bend along the Stonycreek River.
The War Memorial is an enduring jewel of the Johnstown region.
Let’s do all we can to celebrate this amazing anniversary – and to ensure that future generations have this historic place to gather.
