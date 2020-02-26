A dozen cats are abandoned in a Johnstown house, and then rescued by the Humane Society of Cambria County.
But soon, those cats begin to show signs of a sickness.
That sends the shelter into a two-week quarantine – no feline drop-offs, no adoptions – while scrambling to treat the sick cats and keep the illness from spreading to other animals.
A local veterinarian determines that the cats are suffering from feline panleukopenia – a virus, also known as feline distemper or feline parvo.
Once the leading cause of death among cats, the virus has largely been suppressed by the practice of having kittens vaccinated, the American Veterinary Medical Association says, as reported by our Randy Griffith.
That’s the lesson for all pet owners: Vaccinations save lives.
The Humane Society of Cambria County and shelters everywhere face a risk associated with accepting animals without knowing whether they’ve been treated for distemper, parvo or any other illness that can be transferred within a population.
Jessica Vamos, the shelter’s executive director, and her crew acted quickly and responsibly – isolating the sick animals and issuing an immediate community notification on Feb. 9, that the cat room would be closed indefinitely.
Cat adoptions were scheduled to resume on Tuesday.
That’s the good news.
The bad news is that eight of those initial 12 cats died, and the other four are recovering but remain in quarantine.
“By the time animals enter our shelter, without medical treatment for months or even years, our efforts to administer medical preventative care may not make a difference,” Vamos told reporter Mark Pesto on Monday. “Unfortunately, situations like these are a risk that any animal shelter may encounter with little to no medical history on incoming animals.”
It is the responsibility of all pet owners to take steps to make sure their animals have food and water, sufficient exercise and safe living conditions – not chained to a box outside in the winter, for example.
But pet ownership also brings the responsibility of protecting an animal through a regimen of vaccinations.
“Pets should receive core vaccines – those medically necessary for all pets – and may need others depending on their lifestyle,” the American Animal Hospital Association says on its website.
Dogs should be immunized against rabies, bordetella and other afflictions, the association says, while core vaccines for cats should include feline herpesvirus and feline calicivirus (both respiratory diseases), rabies and – yes – panleukopenia.
The Cambria shelter in Richland Township has continued to accept applications for cat adoptions during the quarantine.
The center is holding a special promotion – “White Out Adoption Event” – with discounts and other incentives for cats and dogs through the end of the month.
We applaud the Humane Society of Cambria County for acting quickly to help the sick cats and to protect other animals in its care – a professional and compassionate response to a difficult situation.
And we urge “pet parents” to have their furry family members immunized – for the health of their own cats and dogs, and the welfare of other animals they might encounter.
