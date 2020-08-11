The Paul Carpenter Capital Advisors players and coaches celebrated a championship in the Johnstown Collegiate Baseball League on Friday evening with a “dog pile” at the mound at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point.
It was a scene reminiscent of the final night of the All American Amateur Baseball Association national tournament in Johnstown.
“I took two knees off the face and (the catcher’s) leg protector hit me in the neck,” Carpenter starting pitcher Nate Davis said. “But it was worth it.”
Except, thanks to COVID-19, there was no AAABA Tournament this summer.
So officials with the Johnstown league, the teams and players made the most of a strange summer.
Carpenter catcher Josh Spiegel, who attends Oklahoma State University, went 4-for-4 with two homers, three RBIs and two runs Friday in a 5-1 victory over Laurel Auto Group that gave the Carpenter franchise its first Johnstown league title.
Carpenter swept the best-of-5 series, went 6-0 in the playoffs, and finished with a 32-2 overall record. The team had lost in the playoffs’ final round each of the past four seasons,
“It’s the first championship for this organization and I’m glad I was able to be a part of this,” Spiegel said.
Manager Cole Shaffer called the victory “huge” while offering a big tip of the cap to his sponsor.
“Paul (Carpenter) has been supporting this franchise for a number of years, and for us to finally get this big one that’s kind of been elusive the last couple years is awesome,” Shaffer said.
“Hopefully, this is a changing of the guard at the top of the league.
“I had a really good group of players. They made my job easy.”
Laurel Auto Group – led by Hartnett MVP Award winner and batting champion Jake Swank – had reached the championship series by upsetting second-seeded Martella’s Pharmacy in the semifinals.
Laurel would have joined Carpenter – the regular-season and playoff champ – as the second Johnstown entry in the AAABA Tournament.
Laurel Auto Group manager Jim Skiles said he would like to have seen Carpenter – and his own team – tangle with Youngstown, Zanesville, Buffalo, Philadelphia, New Orleans and other teams in the AAABA.
“I thought that was the best team that would have represented Johnstown in a long time,” Skiles said of Carpenter, which outscored his club 27-5 in three games during the final series.
“I felt like they had no weaknesses. I felt that they would have swept through the tournament and won it.
“From a coach’s point of view, looking to attack them, there is no weakness.”
Windber High School’s Trevor Pfeil – a Carpenter pitcher – said his team knew from its first practice that this would be a special summer, despite the coronavirus pandemic’s impact.
Pfeil was on the mound for the final out Friday, then the pile of players and the feeling of euphoria – mixed with a bit of disappointment.
“It started at the first practice at Roxbury,” Pfeil told reporter Mike Mastovich.
“Usually every year you get a week or two until you start clicking and know everybody. Literally, from Day 1, we knew what we had here.
“It sucks the (AAABA) tournament didn’t happen this year. I would have put a lot of money on us.”
Congratulations to Commissioner Don Stanton and the Johnstown Collegiate Baseball League for providing the teams with a season – against long odds.
And congratulations to finalist Laurel Auto Group and champion Paul Carpenter Capital Advisors.
These local teams played their hearts out all summer, and especially during the playoffs, knowing the whole time there was no AAABA Tournament awaiting them.
