New ideas and fresh faces are needed as Johnstown faces a familiar list of issues in the years ahead.
That’s why we endorse Michael Capriotti and Chuck Arnone for the two seats on City Council.
Election Day is Nov. 5.
We believe these two candidates are best positioned to help the city prepare to exit Pennsylvania’s Act 47 program for distressed municipalities, complete its sewer upgrade project and tackle its ongoing blight problem. In addition, the candidates stressed the need for council meetings to become less contentious in order to get things done.
Capriotti and Arnone, as well as Donald Buday, met with our editorial board in recent weeks, and all proved to be worthy candidates. Also on the ballot is incumbent Jack Williams, who declined an invitation.
Here’s a look at the candidates we endorse:
• Capriotti: As a retired Johnstown firefighter, Capriotti, a Democrat, has experience working in the community.
“Community service and public service has been my life as an adult, from the time I was 18 to being in the military, to being a professional firefighter,” he said. “I enjoy serving the public. I feel like this was a great opportunity.”
Capriotti said he was motivated to run for office after “watching how dysfunctional our city government has become with the in-fighting and name-calling and the lack of ability to get jobs done, month to month, on council meetings.”
He added: “It’s very frustrating to watch as a resident and a former employee of the city. ... I feel like we need to get some change there, to get some professionalism and some folks who are willing to be able to disagree in a professional manner and still be able to have a dialog to try to come to some sort of mutual agreement or understanding so that the process of governing the city can take place.”
Capriotti said he’s thinks he is “from a fiscal and financial organizational standpoint pretty good,” and said the city’s pension issue also needs to be addressed.
Capriotti, of Moxham, is an institutional safety manager at a state Department of Corrections facility and is a board member of Johnstown Federal Credit Union. He has a master’s degree in public administration.
• Arnone: The owner of TNC’s Lounge, Arnone, a Republican is the Johnstown American Legion Post 294 commander and a Knights of Columbus fourth degree grand knight. He serves as chairman of the Johnstown Housing Authority.
“As a businessman that’s owned and operated an establishment for over 30 years, I think experience dealing with the public and dealing with overall situations in large numbers makes it a lot easier to associate with the people in this town and knowing how they feel and what they talk about,” he said. “Particularly in my kinda business, you get the one-on-one conversation.”
He said the dysfunction of council meetings is holding the city back.
“You need to have direction,” he said.
“The one thing that I think has been lacking is somebody directly controlling the meetings in the proper manner.”
He also said the city’s finances are an issue that needs to be dealt with.
Buday, a Democrat from Morrellville, works for The EADS Group, the city’s engineering firm that is involved with the sewer project.
“Seeing the sanitary sewer project through to completion – I think that’s one of the biggest obstacles,” he said.
Buday said blight is another major issue, and said the city needs to “think outside the box” when dealing with job creation and finances.
Williams, an independent, is seeking his fifth nonconsecutive term on City Council, and previously served as a magistrate and city clerk.
After originally planning to not run for the seat, the former Democrat announced his independent candidacy during the summer.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.